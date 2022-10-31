ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence

The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters

A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed

The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fisherman hooks record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Minnesota wildlife officials say a fisherman has officially tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish snagged.Aaron Ardoff caught the winning fish on Green Lake Sept. 18 while fishing with his brother and a friend, the Department of Natural Resources said. The hybrid sunfish weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces."As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn't fighting like a pike or bass," Ardoff said in a DNR release. "When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in."Ardoff's catch ties one reeled in on the Zumbro River in 1994.   
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels

A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
CLARKSDALE, MS

