Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
Man Makes Shocking Discovery at the Bottom of the Mississippi River Amid Extreme Drought
Record low water levels led to the discovery of a 1915 shipwreck.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence
The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Have Uncovered A 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal In Alabama
The nearly mile-long structure was used to travel along trade routes between lagoons on the Fort Morgan Peninsula. Near Mobile Bay in Alabama, a local resident came across a strange structure and urged archaeologists to investigate — and it turned out to be a 1,400-year-old canal used by Native Americans.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters
A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite
If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
People are just realizing they’ve been reading the cone of uncertainty on the weather map wrong with deadly results
PEOPLE have realized that they've been reading a graph used in hurricane forecast graphics wrong, which could be a deadly misinterpretation. This week, the National Hurricane Center responded to controversy over the "cone of uncertainty" that rose from a misreading of the forecast graphic when Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida.
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
Photos show the Mississippi River is so low that it's grounding barges, disrupting the supply chain, and revealing a 19th-century shipwreck
Barges are cutting their cargo, engineers are emergency dredging, and sea water is pushing its way up a historically low Mississippi River.
WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed
The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
Fisherman hooks record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Minnesota wildlife officials say a fisherman has officially tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish snagged.Aaron Ardoff caught the winning fish on Green Lake Sept. 18 while fishing with his brother and a friend, the Department of Natural Resources said. The hybrid sunfish weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces."As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn't fighting like a pike or bass," Ardoff said in a DNR release. "When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in."Ardoff's catch ties one reeled in on the Zumbro River in 1994.
natureworldnews.com
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
What Caused 90 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs to Simply Vanish?
For years many of us have been hooked on watching the Deadliest Catch. My family and I have been watching all things Alaska and dreaming of a life outside the grid. So, when I saw news reports that for the first time, the season was canceled, I listened in absolute disbelief.
