pahomepage.com
Barberia en Lancaster atacada a balas
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania. Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Scranton ranked most affordable housing market despite …. Scranton ranked most affordable housing market despite rising rates. Williamsport Business Gets $400K Revitalization Grant. Williamsport Business Gets $400K Revitalization Grant. Scranton doctor using...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg artist's paintings chosen for US embassy in Moldova
A Harrisburg artist is getting international attention: some of her paintings will soon be decorating the U.S. embassy in Moldova. Harrisburg artist’s paintings chosen for US embassy …. A Harrisburg artist is getting international attention: some of her paintings will soon be decorating the U.S. embassy in Moldova. Kindness...
pahomepage.com
Civil rights groups, York County BOE reach temporary agreement amid lawsuit
Civil rights groups, York County BOE reach temporary agreement amid lawsuit. Civil rights groups, York County BOE reach temporary …. Civil rights groups, York County BOE reach temporary agreement amid lawsuit. Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania. Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Honoring...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating …. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning...
pahomepage.com
Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region
Monday's Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital …. Monday's Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. Candidates drumming up voter support ahead of Midterms. Candidates drumming up voter support ahead of Midterms. Sen. Bob Casey gets...
pahomepage.com
Penn State volleyball beat Terps 3-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball bounce back from two-straight Big ten losses to beat Maryland 3-1 from Rec Hall. Junior Allie Holland led Penn State with 14 kills and seven blocks. The Terps only won the third set. Up next, Penn State...
pahomepage.com
Washington shines in midseason breakout
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last two weeks, Penn State’s offense has looked much more aggressive, and it goes hand-in-hand with the midseason outbreak of Parker Washington. After a slow start over the first six games where he failed to score, the sophomore caught touchdowns in...
pahomepage.com
James Franklin not ruling out QB change against Indiana
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s hopes of a Big Ten title are all but shot after losing to Ohio State and falling to 6-2 on the season. This has led to questions about whether it’s time to think about the future of the program, and the potential for Drew Allar to start.
