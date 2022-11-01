Two critical, including child, after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
According to NBC4i, Two people, including a child, are in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.
Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road.
One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the other was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.
