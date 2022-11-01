Nyheim Hines drawing interest at trade deadline, but Colts want significant return

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple teams have reached out to the Colts about the possibility of trading for running back Nyheim Hines as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline nears, league sources confirmed to IndyStar on Monday night.

The Colts have not been shopping Hines in advance of the deadline, and the team would need to get a return it considered significant in order to deal a running back who is still in the first year of the three-year, $18.6 million extension that was signed last August.

Indianapolis will listen to interested parties — general manager Chris Ballard has repeatedly said in his tenure that the team always listens to potential interest — but the Colts do not want to give away a player like Hines.

The Colts would also take a $3 million dead hit on the 2023 salary cap for trading Hines before the deadline. NFL teams can make trades up until 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Hines, 25, has 25 catches for 188 yards, 18 carries for 36 yards and is averaging 10.1 yards per punt return in 142 snaps this season, a workload that represents the equivalent of five games. A concussion suffered on the third play of the Colts’ win over Denver essentially cost Hines two full games; he played just three snaps against the Broncos and sat out the next game against Jacksonville.

The fifth-year running back is playing the same role he’s always played in the Indianapolis offense.

Used primarily as the team’s satellite back in a complementary role to Jonathan Taylor, Hines ranks third on the Colts in receptions despite missing two games, and although his running numbers are down, he’s been trapped in an Indianapolis running game that has looked like a shell of itself, given the team’s issues on the offensive line.

The decision to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback appeared to unlock Hines a little bit in Sunday’s loss to Washington. Hines rushed five times for 20 yards and a six-yard touchdown, and although he caught only two passes, one was a 22-yard strike on a wheel route out of the backfield, the sort of play the Colts have rarely had enough time in the pocket to hit so far this season.

A handful of NFL teams are reportedly in the mix for running back help, and Hines’s versatility could be coveted by another team.

But it will take a haul the Colts consider significant for Hines to put on another jersey next week.