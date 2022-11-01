ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

One week til Election Day

By Katie Akin, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Good morning,

It's Tuesday, Nov. 1, and that means it's just ONE WEEK until Election Day.

The Des Moines Register's politics team has been covering this election for months, and now we're in the home stretch. We have tons of resources to help you and your loved ones get ready to cast your ballots.

My colleague Stephen Gruber-Miller put together a guide on how to vote in Iowa , including how to register, find your polling place, and vote early. We also have a comprehensive list of candidate questionnaires for the governor's office, U.S. House and Senate, statewide positions and some legislative seats. If you're stuck between two candidates, or just trying to find out more about someone, this is a great way to get their unfiltered opinions on big issues.

Plus, we've published stories in just the last week about campaign fundraising , political ads , and current and former presidents wading into Iowa's election. Glance through our politics section to see all the latest news.

Stay tuned over the next week for even more information about voting in Iowa. If you have any questions, please reach out to me: kakin@registermedia.com.

Democrats set dates to consider Iowa caucuses

Don't worry, the politics won't stop after the election. The Democratic National Committee is expected to vote on the order of the presidential nominating calendar and the fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses in early December.

The DNC delayed the vote to occur after the midterm elections. The Rules and Bylaws Committee will consider it in December, and then the full DNC will need to ratify the decision in early 2023, according to committee member Scott Brennan.

As always, chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel has the details.

