Palm Beach, FL

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench guest speaker at Sports Business Club of the Palm Beaches lunch

By Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher and Hall of Famer Johnny Bench will be the guest speaker at the Sports Business Club of the Palm Beaches lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Paddock Restaurant at Palm Beach Kennel Club.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served starting at 11:15. The program will begin at noon.

Bench, elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January 1989, was named the greatest catcher in MLB history by the Sporting News in 1998 and also 16th greatest player of all time. His successes include National League Rookie of the Year (1968), National League Most Valuable Players (1970,1972), World Series MVP (1976), 14-time All-Star, and 10 Gold Gloves. In 1999, Bench was selected to the All-Century Team.

He currently lives in Palm Beach Gardens.

Tickets can be bought at pbkennelclub.com and at the door. All tickets include your choice of Steak with rice & vegetable or Chicken Marsala with rice & vegetable, plus salad, dessert, and beverage (iced tea/soda).

For information, call 561-683-2222.

