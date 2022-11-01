ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

leisuregrouptravel.com

Muskets and Merlot in Washington County, Maryland

Arrive in Hagerstown and check in to a group-friendly hotel. There is a wide variety to fit every budget and need. Refresh for dinner at one of more than a dozen area restaurants. From fine dining to neighborhood pubs and grills to homestyle country to international, Hagerstown has it all.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
hagerstownmagazine.com

Cherished Christmas Memories Of “Bell Snickling”

Time was when “bell snickling” was a happy tradition at Christmas. All the young boys who worked and lived on farms participated in their own neighborhood or community. Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the young men and boys would dress in their costumes and go from farm to farm. The guessing of names would start. If the people could guess who you were, you were supposed to be eliminated and receive no food.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
washco-md.net

Local Farms Recognized at the 2022 World Dairy Expo

HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 2, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces two Washington County farm families were recognized at the recent World Dairy Expo held in Madison, Wisconsin. The World Dairy Expo, held annually in Madison Wisconsin, serves as a forum for dairy producers, companies, organizations...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
macaronikid.com

Top 10 Events in Westminster-Carroll: Nov 7 - 13

November 7 - 13 Make a Mini Bottle Pendant at North Carroll Library - Make a mini bottle pendant; all supplies will be provided. Full Moon Yoga and Meditation at Bear Branch Nature Center - Nov 8 is a Beaver moon Practice honoring the chilly weather ahead and the coming holiday season. These practices could be just what you need to energize your body and calm your mind.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Comcast could come to Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Early Voting Continues In Frederick County, Rest Of Maryland

Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot via US Postal Service. Frederick, Md (KM) Since early voting began last week, about 6500 people in Frederick County have cast their ballots as of Sunday night. That’s according Election Director Barbara Wagner. Early voting began on Thursday, October...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Franklin County community raising money for new pickleball courts

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough. The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are...
GREENCASTLE, PA
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wellspan.org

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital nurse honored with Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022

WellSpan Health registered nurse Shawna Meckley has been selected as a recipient of the Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022. The award recognizes exceptional nurses who emulate the dedication, spirit and tenacity of Florence Nightingale. Meckley won the prestigious award for her clinical practice as a registered nurse at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and was honored at the awards gala on Oct. 28 among other nominees and winners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
FREDERICK, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA

