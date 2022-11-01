LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO