The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
One fentanyl overdose in Lubbock-area schools in 2022, health officials say there could be more
CORRECTION: The headline which displays on this article was always correct; however, the short version of the headline which displays on our homepage contained an error which has been corrected. LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed on Tuesday at least one non-fatal fentanyl overdose in a local school and urged parents […]
Clear eyes, fixed heart, can’t lose: Monterey freshman recovering from open-heart surgery
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just one day after open-heart surgery, Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward said he’s already surprising the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit with how fast he’s healing. “It feels good,” Ward said. “They’re saying that I’m healing faster than what I am supposed to be, so that’s a good thing. I’m […]
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
The Sewing Studio teams up with Lubbock ISD students to sew bears, donate to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sewing Studio’s owner, Natalie, says she has always been passionate about giving back to the community, so she set out to find a way to use sewing to help Lubbock children. “We have decided to make these little bears that are hand sewn using...
Impact Lubbock holding free women’s Health Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Impact Lubbock’s mission is to serve the underserved population across Lubbock. The organization will be hosting a free women’s health clinic for all uninsured women on November 5. To register call 806-319-5291.
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
Lubbock VA Clinic hosts first ‘Welcome Home’ celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to host the first-ever drive-thru “Welcome Home” celebration on Nov. 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic. This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families. The...
Alzheimer’s Awareness Fair to help caregivers & more
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is estimated that more than 6 million people in this country are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is expected to climb to 13 million by 2050. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Coming up on November 9th, the Texas Tech...
More Places In Lubbock Serve Hotpot Than You Might Think
If you aren't familiar with the term 'hotpot', it's a cooking method that originated in China, that allows restaurant guests to cook their own food, right at their table. There is basically a pot of soup stock that stays simmering in the center of the table, and various plates of meat and vegetables to choose from to cook for yourself. It's a fun way to spend the evening out with your family and friends enjoying food from a different culture.
Severe storm threat tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are expected in our area late this evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Some of the storms may be severe. Please remain weather aware, watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued. The day began, once again, chilly under an...
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
Potential rain and a cold front ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder. Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir. 19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month. Details here: Second suspect in...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 at around 7:30 p.m.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
