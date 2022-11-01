Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
A Gas Leak Leads To Evacuation And Temporary Closure Of Galilee Baptist Church, Which Is One Of Brazos County’s Early Voting Centers
A gas leak Tuesday afternoon forced a closure of about 90 minutes of Bryan’s Galilee Baptist Church, which is also a Brazos County voting center for early voting. Elections administrator Trudy Hancock notified WTAW News the church reopened at 3 p.m. Early voting continues in Bryan at the elections...
KBTX.com
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time
A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
KBTX.com
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
kagstv.com
Update: Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party cancelled due to inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas — The lineup announcement party for the Texas Birthday Bash, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., has been cancelled do to predicted bad weather in Navasota. The party was going to reveal the performing talents for the 11th anniversary of the celebration. For updates...
luxury-houses.net
The Most Jaw Dropping Property in All Of Somerville Texas with Over 198 Acres of Desirable Beauty Asks for $7.5 Million
6957 Fm 1361, Somerville, Texas is a Breathtakingly Beautiful Ranch with exquisite detail and thoughtfully planned design featuring a grand open family gathering space and a movie media, game table, open bar and a player piano. This Home in Somerville offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6957 Fm 1361, please contact Christy Huckaby (Phone: 281-731-6692) at Nextgen Real Estate Properties for full support and perfect service.
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police
A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, College Station police said.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
KBTX.com
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
kagstv.com
A&M volleyball set to host Alabama
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough...
SB Nation
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
