fox44news.com

Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time

A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
luxury-houses.net

The Most Jaw Dropping Property in All Of Somerville Texas with Over 198 Acres of Desirable Beauty Asks for $7.5 Million

6957 Fm 1361, Somerville, Texas is a Breathtakingly Beautiful Ranch with exquisite detail and thoughtfully planned design featuring a grand open family gathering space and a movie media, game table, open bar and a player piano. This Home in Somerville offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6957 Fm 1361, please contact Christy Huckaby (Phone: 281-731-6692) at Nextgen Real Estate Properties for full support and perfect service.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
BRYAN, TX
kagstv.com

A&M volleyball set to host Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

