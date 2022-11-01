Joe Buck, ESPN's play-by-play announcer for the Bengals' Monday Night Football loss to the Browns in Cleveland, was critical of Cincinnati's offensive line on "SportsCenter" after the game, going so far as to suggest they've disappointed "the last couple of games."

There were definite issues in all three phases for the Bengals during their ugly loss Monday, but the Bengals finished with 537 total net yards of offense in a convincing win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

"Let's just say this about the offensive line," Buck told Scott Van Pelt. "Joe Burrow is third fastest getting the ball out of his hand in the NFL. And he's been sacked 29 times through eight games. So (the offensive line) has been revamped. They kept only one starter - the left tackle. And we keep hearing about how they're gelling and they're coming together. I don't see it - at least the last couple of games. And they better get better fast or they're not gonna keep pace in this division, let alone in the playoffs with this kind of offensive-line play."

"As much as they miss him … I don't think (Ja'Marr Chase's presence) would have mattered," MNF color analyst Troy Aikman added. "When you're able to get to the quarterback the way (the Browns) were able to, (Burrow) didn't even get a chance really to try to test the secondary down the field. … This is an offensive line that's been revamped. It struggled at times last year - a lot of sacks. Some of it, you're gonna give up a lot of sacks in this offense because of the style of play that they have, without a complementary running game. But this defensive got after them today, no doubt."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Buck on Bengals' offensive line gelling: 'I don't see it ... the last couple of games'