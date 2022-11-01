Winning Powerball Numbers Announced For $1 Billion Jackpot

The winning numbers for the Oct. 31 Powerball jackpot, worth an estimated $1 billion are: 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 and the Red Powerball is 13 .

The Power Play is 3x.

There was no winner on Saturday so the jackpot grew to $1 billion with a cash option of $410.2 million by the Monday drawing.

Monday’s jackpot is the second-largest prize in the game’s history. The record Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion in January, 2016, according to The Associated Press.

