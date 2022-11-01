ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire

By Tim McNicholas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNnZF_0ittDR6Z00

Tributes held at deli partly run by family members killed in Bronx house fire 02:11

NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire .

Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family.

"I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.

It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution.

"This is family to us," customer Sarah Febres said.

"It literally didn't feel like a store when you walked in there. If you know who they was and they knew who you was, you really was a family," customer John Morales added.

READ MORE : Authorities identify 4 family members, including 3 children, killed in Bronx fire

But there are not enough candles in the Bronx to represent all the fond memories New Yorkers have of 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh, who helped run King Deli.

"Sounds like he didn't just make your sandwich, he made your day sometimes," McNicholas said.

"Yes, all the time. Always makin' the sandwich. 'Hey ma, whatchu want? You always putting a smile on my face.' I'm always putting a smile on his face," customer Elizabeth Harrigan said.

The neighborhood was devastated to learn the Sunday morning fire in Castle Hill killed not just Ahmed, but also his 10-month old baby daughter and his two younger brothers, ages 10 and 12.

Morales said 12-year-old Mohammed often greeted him at the store, eager to help however he could.

"We all wanted to see him in the future own this, own every other store," Morales said.

Customers decorated the store with balloons. Some kids even stopped during their trick-or-treating route to mourn the victims. It was a touching tribute, and if you ask around near 169th and 3rd Avenue, "They just were really good people," customer Angela Bell said.

It's for a family that deserves nothing less.

"If I didn't have enough change, because I didn't have change, he would give me the coffee," Bell said.

"My little son used to take breakfast every morning and I didn't have to pay until the end of the month," Febres said.

For the time being, the store will remain closed as this family mourns their horrific loss. The FDNY says it is still investigating the cause of that fire.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: Bakery worker found dead in freezer in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A bakery worker was found dead inside a freezer in Brooklyn on Thursday.Chopper 2 was over the scene at the facility, which is located at 5700 Avenue D and East 58th Street.Officials said co-workers made the grim discovery at around 8 a.m. They believe the 33-year-old worker went in the freezer to clean it at around 3 a.m. and somehow got stuck inside.Police have not yet identified the worker. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
Daily News

Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by dementia-stricken husband

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her Queens home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Victim Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. The couple’s worried son called 911 at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday to ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man accused of vandalizing cardinal's home, 2 churches

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a man wanted for vandalism at the Manhattan home of the Archbishop of New York.Police say they're looking for 28-year-old Juan Velez.Investigators say on Friday afternoon, Velez threw a wrench through the front door of Timothy Cardinal Dolan's residence behind St. Patrick's Cathedral before running off.Dolan was not home and no one was injured.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect threw wrench through glass door of Cardinal Dolan's midtown residenceVelez is also wanted for alleged vandalism at two other churches in Manhattan.Police say Friday morning, Velez ripped a flag outside All Saints Episcopal Church on East 60th Street near Second Avenue and damaged the church's front doors.Friday night, Velez allegedly threw an unknown object at the Archdiocese of New York on First Avenue near East 55th Street, damaging a glass door.The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Person of interest in custody after jogger put in chokehold, raped and robbed at Pier 45

NEW YORK -- Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a woman was raped and robbed early Thursday morning while jogging in the West Village.   Her attacker fled on a Citi Bike. Sources told CBS2 the person was taken into custody on suspicion of credit card fraud after he allegedly used the victim's credit card at a Midtown Target Thursday afternoon. So far he has not been charged but remains a person of interest. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, there have been similar attacks in recent months.Police said the 43-year-old victim was choked from behind, raped and robbed of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Red Hook captain recalls weathering Sandy on historic barge

NEW YORK - We just marked the 10th anniversary since Superstorm Sandy hit our shores. The storm didn't just damage thousands of homes and businesses; it also affected New York's thriving historic maritime community. In Red Hook, Brooklyn, Captain David Sharps weathered the storm from his historic barge, the Lehigh Valley No. 79. Sharps had previously worked as a juggler on a Carnival Cruise ship, but in 1985, he became the owner of the historic barge, built in 1914. For decades, he has both lived in and operated the Waterfront Museum from the beloved structure, which he restored from tons of mud and...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx NYCHA residents dealing with inconsistent hot water issues

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Families at a NYCHA development in the Bronx say they feel like they are being left out in the cold without consistent hot water for two weeks and no explanation as to why. Renee Abdean is a legally blind mother of two who says she struggles every day to boil […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Male Pedestrian Struck by Car Dies in Bronx River Parkway Road Collision

A man has died following a road accident on Bronx River Parkway, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at around 10.24 p.m. when officers from the 52nd precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision. They said a pedestrian was struck on the Bronx River Parkway in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway (Exit 7E).
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD joining Ring camera's Neighborhood app

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it's joining Ring's Neighbors app in an effort to fight crime. The free app allows Ring users to post videos from their doorbell cameras. The NYPD will then be able to view and respond to the videos.Police will also be able to post notifications and seek the public's help. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy