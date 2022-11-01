At the end of “Noon,” the first song on Twain’s new album of the same name, Matthew Davidson makes a promise to someone long departed: “I will not forget,” he sings over a simple piano theme and a volley of solemn cymbal crashes. It’s not the words that hit so hard, but the way he delivers them, in particular the way he delivers that last one. He holds that final note for way too long, sustaining that vowel until his voice quivers and feathers into the air. It sounds unplanned, a spontaneous decision, an act of intuition that gestures toward a bittersweet realization: Simply not forgetting will not be enough to keep that person in his life. That long note also reminds you that there’s a physical body singing the airy songs on Noon. For better or for worse, the music might just float away if he didn’t tether it.

