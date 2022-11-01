Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Songs from the Carpenters That You Should Revisit
Before her death in 1983, Karen Carpenter delivered unparalleled, stunning vocals across ten studio albums. Paired with her brother, Richard’s, keen sense of arrangement, the Carpenters became an unparalleled force in music. Though their career was relatively brief, the duo was prolific, releasing ten albums in just 12 years. Within those albums were a number of enduring hits that still stand strong in pop culture today.
NPR
Evgueni Galperine, 'Loplop im Wald'
If you could hire a composer to score your dreams, Evgueni Galperine just might be your man. A Paris-based artist with Ukrainian roots, Galperine describes his style of music-making as an "augmented reality of acoustic instruments." He begins with real instruments but processes them, often beyond recognition, while adding color and texture not found in the natural world.
Streetlands
While Burial’s music may be famous for its foggy atmospheres and occasional ambient interludes, its off-grid kicks and resampled snares are what make it tick. As a schoolboy, he’d get kicked out of class for drumming on the desk. His self-titled debut album and 2007 follow-up, Untrue, were suffused with the swinging rhythms of jungle and garage. Later output revealed his love of trance music, with its chuggy, thudding kicks, while collaborations with Four Tet and Thom Yorke introduced a wafty house patter to his grayscale textures. Late in 2020, “Chemz” pinned eyelids back with acid stabs and crushed breakbeats. This obsession with percussion made January’s five-track Antidawn EP all the more surprising for its lack of drums—or, really, any rhythm at all.
akọle EP
When Loshh Aje released his debut EP Ífaradá last February, he was set on finding joy in unlikely places. Across seven tracks, which swayed between gospel, funk, and highlife, the Nigerian-born, London-based musician explored the possibilities of resistance against longstanding oppression. He addressed slavery and police brutality in England, contentious topics that were in the zeitgeist when he recorded the EP, all while exhorting the importance of celebration in the midst of struggle.
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Dance music is often framed as an escape from the everyday, but Fred again.. treats it more like a scrapbook on Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), his third reality-based album in 18 months. As on its predecessors, Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020) and Actual Life 2 (February 2 - October 15 2021), the 29-year-old hitmaker born Frederick John Philip Gibson collages together voice notes from friends, Instagram videos, and samples of important records from his life, offering a (purportedly) personal peek at the comings and goings of a top-level musician/songwriter/Ed Sheeran collaborator.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Barbra Streisand: ‘It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t get my name right’
On the night of 9 September 1960, an 18-year-old Barbra Streisand made her way through Greenwich Village to a tiny club called the Bon Soir to perform the first paid solo show of her career. “I remember walking to the club wearing an antique vest from the thrift shop and antique shoes from the 1920s that I still have in my closet today,” she recalled to the Guardian earlier this month. “On the way, I remember thinking, ‘this could be the beginning of a big change in my life.’”
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
1 Fleetwood Mac Song Just Made it Back on the Charts After Almost 35 Years
Fleetwood Mac remains an impressive band. Their signature album, Rumours, achieved a rare feat that adds to its legacy. The band has had several lineup changes over the years, but they continued producing hits. Need further proof? One Fleetwood Mac song just re-entered the charts 35 years later, and it’s not a cut from Rumours. …
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Weyes Blood Shares New Video for “Grapevine”: Watch
Weyes Blood has released a new video for her single “Grapevine.” The song was released earlier this month, and is set to appear on songwriter Natalie Mering’s upcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Watch Mering navigate the aftermath of a car crash in the visual below.
Astral Fortress
If Darkthrone had retired after 1992’s A Blaze in the Northern Sky, they still might have gone down as the most influential band in black metal history. The nihilistic Norwegian scene they emerged from ate bands alive, but Darkthrone survived. The same two-man lineup of Nocturno Culto and Fenriz has stuck around for 35 years now, and instead of milking their early success on anniversary-themed nostalgia tours, they’ve continued to make records. (They don’t even play shows, and never have.) There’s a new Darkthrone LP out every couple of years, and each one pushes the band a little further away from their black metal roots. Astral Fortress is the band’s 20th album, and like its immediate predecessors, Old Star and Eternal Hails, it finds Darkthrone in thrall to the analog warmth of ’70s hard rock and the thunderous stomp of classic doom.
Nacarile
Inspiration came to the Puerto Rican artist Ileana Cabra, or iLe, out of the gloom of 2020. The confinement and lack of social interaction of the early days of lockdown left her feeling adrift, with lots of downtime to reflect on her life and the forces that stir her creativity. The uncertainty of the world felt suffocating, and the only thing she could do was turn to music.
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. It isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
Noon
At the end of “Noon,” the first song on Twain’s new album of the same name, Matthew Davidson makes a promise to someone long departed: “I will not forget,” he sings over a simple piano theme and a volley of solemn cymbal crashes. It’s not the words that hit so hard, but the way he delivers them, in particular the way he delivers that last one. He holds that final note for way too long, sustaining that vowel until his voice quivers and feathers into the air. It sounds unplanned, a spontaneous decision, an act of intuition that gestures toward a bittersweet realization: Simply not forgetting will not be enough to keep that person in his life. That long note also reminds you that there’s a physical body singing the airy songs on Noon. For better or for worse, the music might just float away if he didn’t tether it.
“God Is a Circle”
Yves Tumor’s amorphous, unsettling music often presents as something familiar before completely turning on itself. Across 2018’s Safe in the Hands of Love and 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, lyrics have often fallen second to an enigmatic, all-encompassing mood, as if an alien has adopted a human host and is navigating sensation for the first time. On their latest single “God Is a Circle,” the Turin-based artist takes a more straightforward approach, building on the moody goth rock of their most recent The Asymptotical World EP. Arriving two days after Halloween, the song sounds like a punkier version of “Heads Will Roll,” with campy, horror-movie shrieks, labored breaths, and ominously fuzzed-out synth bass. Yves murmurs about self-detachment—“Sometimes, it feels like there's places in my mind that I can't go/…Wander round I just feel like a ghost in a well”—eventually leading us down the darker, more vulnerable corners of their mind. Guitars squelch, drums pound, and Ecco2K and Lebanon-born artist Thoom contribute backing vocals as Yves accepts the strife of a toxic relationship: “Loving you, it hurts sometimes/But I can’t help it because it makes me feel alive,” they sing, shrouded beneath a brooding, thick fog.
Mogwai to Reissue Young Team and Come on Die Young
Mogwai will release their landmark first two albums, Mogwai Young Team and Come on Die Young, on double gatefold vinyl next year. Out February 10 via Chemikal Underground, the 1997 and ’99 albums will come on blue and white vinyl, respectively, and keep their original tracklists. The former, which has been remastered, will also be reissued on CD and digitally.
1 of The Monkees Was Part of the Greenwich Village Folk Music Scene
One of The Monkees was part of the Greenwich Village folk music scene. He played piano on one of the group's most famous songs.
Watch Yves Tumor’s Video for New Song “God Is a Circle”
Yves Tumor has released the new single “God Is a Circle.” It comes with a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway, who worked with Tumor on the visual for “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them.” Watch the new video below. “God Is a...
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0