Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Astros players take kids trick-or-treating in Philly hotel after Game 3 postponed
Despite being in a Philadelphia hotel, the Astros made sure their kids still had a great Halloween.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet
There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
CBS Sports
Philadelphia restaurant denies Astros' catering request during 2022 World Series, gets heckled by fans
Some things are bigger than money. That is definitely the case in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are getting set to host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. While in Philadelphia, the Astros need to find some team meals, but that has proven to be somewhat...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back
The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Astros at Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed due to rain, rescheduled for Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA — Major League Baseball has officially postponed Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros as rain came down at Monday night at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. The postponement means that the World Series will now resume Tuesday with Game 3, with...
iheart.com
Astros No-Hit Phillies To Tie World Series
The World Series is tied at two games apiece after the Astros no-hit the Phillies in Game Four Wednesday night in Philadelphia. In the five-nothing win, Houston's pitchers combined to throw the first World Series no-hitter since 1956. It's just the third postseason no-hitter in Major League Baseball history. Game Five is set for Thursday in Philly.
Citizens Bank Park site of 2 of 3 postseason no-hitters - and Astros manager was part of both
PHILADELPHIA - About 12 years and a month ago, Dusty Baker sat in about the same spot in the visitor’s dugout at CItizens Bank Park. He was doing the same thing - managing in the playoffs and witnessing history.
Houston furniture magnate ‘Mattress Mack’ could win $75 million if the Astros win the World Series
James "Mattress Mack" McIngvale could earn the largest payout in sports betting history. James McIngvale is already a legend in the Houston area, but if the Astros win this year’s World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, he could hit a new tier of fame. Better known as Mattress Mack,...
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
Weather Could Delay Phillies, Astros World Series Game 3 with Rain in Forecast
Game four of the World Series could be pushed back to due to weather. Rain is in the forecast for game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Monday night. The game is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET.
KHOU
Two rival Astros, Phillies fans banded together to get to World Series Game 1 on time
HOUSTON — Sports rivalries can get nasty but also develop great bonds. Two complete strangers and rival Astros and Phillies fans banded together, racing across the country to make the World Series Game 1 – just in the nick of time. An Astros fan and a Phillies fan...
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
Phillies Bomb Out Astros, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Phillies Bomb Out Astros, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Comments / 0