Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
Florida researchers get funding to help tomato growers and breeders fight bacterial spot
Florida scientists received a grant to investigate strategies to control bacterial spot in tomatoes. The disease creates major challenges for commercial production throughout Florida and across the United States. Tomatoes represent a $1.9 billion-a-year crop planted on 330,000 acres across 18 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bacterial...
usf.edu
Florida's jobless claims are down after an initial increase following Hurricane Ian
In the four weeks before Ian made landfall Sept. 28, Florida averaged 5,498 unemployment claims a week. In the four weeks after Ian, the state averaged 10,779 claims a week. Unemployment claims in Florida decreased last week after a jump following Hurricane Ian, though resort workers and self-employed people show signs of continuing to feel the brunt of the Category 4 storm.
usf.edu
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are not deterring voters in several Florida counties
Despite certain regions of Florida suffering heavy damage from Hurricane Ian, voting officials say early turnout numbers are showing that the storm had little impact on Floridians’ desire to go to the polls. As of Monday afternoon, Sarasota County has already seen a turnout above 27 %, with a...
usf.edu
Water suppliers in the greater Tampa Bay region share how they prepare for storms like Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity in much of Southwest Florida, which cut power to pumps that deliver freshwater to homes and businesses. The underground system of pipes that deliver the water was also damaged, leading to a loss of pressure and possibly contaminating the drinking water supply. In response, much...
usf.edu
Dr. Fred Opie on the 'fascinating' African roots of Florida foods
This week, we’re exploring the African roots of foods commonly eaten in Florida, including watermelon, barbecued beef, and rice and beans. Author and researcher Dr. Frederick Douglass Opie is a professor of history and foodways at Babson College outside of Boston. Among the courses he teaches is African History and Foodways.
usf.edu
Florida GOP takes the lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
usf.edu
Here are seven Florida House races to watch
After the 120 Florida House districts were redrawn this year in the once-a-decade reapportionment process, Republicans and Democrats are battling in a relative handful of races in the Nov. 8 elections. Most of the action is happening in the Orlando area, the Tampa Bay region and South Florida. Republicans are...
usf.edu
USF urges Florida's Supreme Court to hear the case on campus COVID shutdowns
Attorneys filed an initial brief after the 2nd District Court of Appeal refused to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit alleging USF breached a contract with a student and improperly kept fees. Arguing that the case is of “great public importance,” the University of South Florida on Monday urged the state...
usf.edu
As midterms approach, USF researchers release findings from Florida public opinion survey regarding impact of inflation
Researchers at the University of South Florida have released results from a statewide survey that measures public opinion on the impact of inflation and attitudes toward government responses to the rising costs of goods and services. Among the findings:. How inflation ranks heading into the Nov. 8 midterms: When asked...
usf.edu
Does the Constitution Revision Commission lift or limit voters' voices?
This election cycle, voters will decide whether to get rid of the Constitution Revision Commission. The appointed panel meets once every 20 years and can send proposed amendments directly to the ballot for voter consideration. Opponents argue abolishing the body would mean Floridians would have less say over the document that governs their state, but supporters say keeping the commission in place limits voters’ voices.
Comments / 0