Florida State

Florida's jobless claims are down after an initial increase following Hurricane Ian

In the four weeks before Ian made landfall Sept. 28, Florida averaged 5,498 unemployment claims a week. In the four weeks after Ian, the state averaged 10,779 claims a week. Unemployment claims in Florida decreased last week after a jump following Hurricane Ian, though resort workers and self-employed people show signs of continuing to feel the brunt of the Category 4 storm.
Dr. Fred Opie on the 'fascinating' African roots of Florida foods

This week, we’re exploring the African roots of foods commonly eaten in Florida, including watermelon, barbecued beef, and rice and beans. Author and researcher Dr. Frederick Douglass Opie is a professor of history and foodways at Babson College outside of Boston. Among the courses he teaches is African History and Foodways.
Here are seven Florida House races to watch

After the 120 Florida House districts were redrawn this year in the once-a-decade reapportionment process, Republicans and Democrats are battling in a relative handful of races in the Nov. 8 elections. Most of the action is happening in the Orlando area, the Tampa Bay region and South Florida. Republicans are...
USF urges Florida's Supreme Court to hear the case on campus COVID shutdowns

Attorneys filed an initial brief after the 2nd District Court of Appeal refused to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit alleging USF breached a contract with a student and improperly kept fees. Arguing that the case is of “great public importance,” the University of South Florida on Monday urged the state...
Does the Constitution Revision Commission lift or limit voters' voices?

This election cycle, voters will decide whether to get rid of the Constitution Revision Commission. The appointed panel meets once every 20 years and can send proposed amendments directly to the ballot for voter consideration. Opponents argue abolishing the body would mean Floridians would have less say over the document that governs their state, but supporters say keeping the commission in place limits voters’ voices.
