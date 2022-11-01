Read full article on original website
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
Healthcare Payments: 3 Ways to Make the Experience Better for Patients and Providers Alike
The past few years have seen an enormous acceleration in the adoption of technologies that streamline and modernize payments across all industries. As embedded finance becomes more popular and companies begin to embrace automation technologies, there’s a clear opportunity for healthcare providers to embrace digital payments. Through the use of digital payment technology, healthcare professionals can make their services easier for their vendors, suppliers and patients.
Healthfirst and MediSys Launch FHIR Platform, Hyphen
– Healthfirst and The MediSys Health Network announced today they are using Hyphen to connect longitudinal data from claims, quality measures and electronic health records (EHRs) to identify gaps in care, making it easier for clinicians to address patient needs in real-time. – Hyphen is a cloud-based platform that uses...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Mitigating Healthcare Cyber Risk Through Vendor Management
Look to these best practices to enhance your organization’s vendor risk management program. Vendor partnerships are critically important in today’s business world, especially as the pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation and the shift to remote operations, cloud adoption, and virtual services, such as those through telehealth, medical apps, and other healthcare technology and communication platforms continues to expand. This increased reliance on third parties also comes with a price: added exposure to cyber risks and vulnerabilities.
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support
A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
Should I Get Another Booster? How Doctors Can Help Patients Navigate the Next Phase of COVID-19
The general consensus is that COVID-19 in some form is here to stay. As people come to terms with this reality, primary care providers may be getting more questions from patients – especially older and immunocompromised ones – asking for advice on how to handle different situations. Should I get another booster? Can I start traveling? Is it OK to go to a wedding next weekend? How cautious do I need to be in social settings?
Humana Taps Cohere Health to Streamline Prior Authorizations for Cardiovascular & Surgical Specialties
– Health insurer Humana has expanded its partnership with Cohere Health to streamline the prior authorization process for cardiovascular care and surgical specialties. Both these care pathways are clinically complex, involving multiple exchanges between primary care physicians and specialists, which can contribute to costly and unnecessary variations in care. –...
EngagedMD Raises $11MM for Modern Fertility Treatment
– EngagedMD, Inc., a global technology company serving both clinics and patients in the fertility space raises $11M led by MonCap. – As part of the investment, EngagedMD welcomes Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner of MonCap, to the Company’s Board. Modern Fertility Treatment. EngagedMD offers the leading eLearn and eSign...
Brave Health Raises $40M for Medicaid Virtual Health Platform
– Brave Health, a virtual mental health provider and engagement platform focused on serving Medicaid populations raises $40M in Series C funding round led by Town Hall Ventures, with existing investors Union Square Ventures, City Light Capital and others joining as well. The company has raised a total of $60M to date, and this most recent funding will support their continued expansion into value-based care arrangements and into new and existing markets.
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
Fitbit Enters Substance Abuse Recovery with Pretaa Partnership
– Fitbit announced that they are partnering with behavioral analytics company Pretaa to improve outcomes for the millions of Americans affected by substance abuse. Pretaa analyzes information from wearable devices worn by those recovering from substance abuse and (with patient consent) notifies their care providers, friends and family members when they might need additional support.
Resilience Lab Joins Aetna In-Network for Mental Health
– Resilience Lab, a mental health provider enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access announced that it has joined Aetna as an in-network mental healthcare provider. – Resilience now has in-network partnerships with three of the nation’s largest health insurance carriers, including Aetnea, United Healthcare and Humana, allowing...
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
Proscia Unveils New Enhancements to its Digital Pathology Platform
– Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next version of its Concentriq® Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows, which is CE-marked under IVDR. – The release brings together new features and a compelling user experience to help even the largest laboratory...
MEDITECH Taps Health Gorilla to Power Canadian Interoperability Network
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has been selected by MEDITECH as the technology platform for Traverse Exchange Canada — a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that will enable the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across Canada. – Powered by Health Gorilla’s Health Interoperability...
