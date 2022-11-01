ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

South Dakota Kids Belong hosts gala after opening Rapid City branch

On October 22, South Dakota Kids Belong hosted a gala to raise awareness of foster care needs in Rapid City. South Dakota Kids Belong, an extension of America Kids Belong, recently opened a new branch in Rapid City where they hope to create positive outcomes for children in foster care.
RAPID CITY, SD
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
DEADWOOD, SD
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
LEAD, SD
Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained

HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
HILL CITY, SD
Cement truck rolls over on Omaha Street, westbound traffic blocked

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department responded to a cement truck rollover Wednesday morning in the area of West Boulevard and Omaha Street. Police and fire units are asking everyone to avoid the area as the rollover has westbound traffic from...
RAPID CITY, SD
TUNE IN: Rowan Grace heads to the Knock-out Rounds on the Voice beginning on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace, a student at Rapid City Central High School, was victorious in her Battle Round on NBC’s The Voice. The next stage in the competition is the Knock-out Rounds which will begin airing Monday, October 31. The Knock-out Rounds will continue on Tuesday, November 1 and will conclude on Monday, November 7. After the Knock-out rounds, the winning contestants will move on to Live performances.
RAPID CITY, SD
How Western Dakota Tech is preparing the next generation of healthcare workers

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Some future healthcare workers got a first hand look at what pursuing a career in health care entails. Local high school juniors and seniors were invited to Western Dakota Tech for it’s annual Scrubs Camp. The event introducing students to the many courses in healthcare the college has to offer such as; Practical Nursing, Phlebotomy, Dental Assisting and many more.
RAPID CITY, SD
Al Johnson receives Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award

Al Johnson, Executive Vice President of Recreational Adventures Company, has recently been awarded the Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Johnson’s many years of experience in the campground industry have made him an important part of the camping legacy in the Black Hills. Here’s some information about his work with Recreational Adventures Company.
KEYSTONE, SD
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS RECAP: STM outlasts Hot Springs in five sets

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The St. Thomas More Cavaliers opened the Region 8A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday by hosting the Hot Springs Bison. The Cavaliers and Bison split two hard fought matches during the regular season and their third meeting was the same way. STM battled through five sets...
HOT SPRINGS, SD

