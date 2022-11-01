Read full article on original website
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
Two events you can participate in to give back to the community during the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This time of year, donating food or time can be an easy way to give back to the community. The Public Works Department of the City of Rapid City teamed up with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union to hold this food drive for it’s first year.
South Dakota Kids Belong hosts gala after opening Rapid City branch
On October 22, South Dakota Kids Belong hosted a gala to raise awareness of foster care needs in Rapid City. South Dakota Kids Belong, an extension of America Kids Belong, recently opened a new branch in Rapid City where they hope to create positive outcomes for children in foster care.
Feeding South Dakota will hand out meals for people to gobble up who might need help for Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are concerned about whether or not you’ll be able to pull together a Thanksgiving meal for you and your family, Feeding South Dakota will hold their annual Turkey giveaway. The 12th annual Turkey Giveaway will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 for...
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
Stories Behind The Banners: Rosemary McMahon reflects on her service in WAVES
Rosemary McMahon is one of the few women currently represented by a Veterans Honor Banner in Downtown Rapid City. McMahon served in WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) to the Navy, and she carries her legacy with great pride. When she was just 20 years old, McMahon made the...
Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained
HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
Can you buy alcohol and medical marijuana at the same place? Rapid City officials addressed this on Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Wednesday’s Legal and Finance meeting in Rapid City saw the approval of an ordinance prohibiting the selling of alcohol in medical cannabis establishments. Assistant City Attorney Justin Williams spoke on the subject after the meeting. How was the ordinance planned?. “What we have done at...
Cement truck rolls over on Omaha Street, westbound traffic blocked
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department responded to a cement truck rollover Wednesday morning in the area of West Boulevard and Omaha Street. Police and fire units are asking everyone to avoid the area as the rollover has westbound traffic from...
TUNE IN: Rowan Grace heads to the Knock-out Rounds on the Voice beginning on Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace, a student at Rapid City Central High School, was victorious in her Battle Round on NBC’s The Voice. The next stage in the competition is the Knock-out Rounds which will begin airing Monday, October 31. The Knock-out Rounds will continue on Tuesday, November 1 and will conclude on Monday, November 7. After the Knock-out rounds, the winning contestants will move on to Live performances.
How Western Dakota Tech is preparing the next generation of healthcare workers
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Some future healthcare workers got a first hand look at what pursuing a career in health care entails. Local high school juniors and seniors were invited to Western Dakota Tech for it’s annual Scrubs Camp. The event introducing students to the many courses in healthcare the college has to offer such as; Practical Nursing, Phlebotomy, Dental Assisting and many more.
No decision yet on death penalty for suspects in Rapid City’s Surfwood double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has yet to make a determination on whether or not they will pursue the death penalty for any of the suspects accused in an August double homicide on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City. Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros, and Erin...
Al Johnson receives Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award
Al Johnson, Executive Vice President of Recreational Adventures Company, has recently been awarded the Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Johnson’s many years of experience in the campground industry have made him an important part of the camping legacy in the Black Hills. Here’s some information about his work with Recreational Adventures Company.
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS RECAP: STM outlasts Hot Springs in five sets
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The St. Thomas More Cavaliers opened the Region 8A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday by hosting the Hot Springs Bison. The Cavaliers and Bison split two hard fought matches during the regular season and their third meeting was the same way. STM battled through five sets...
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joins South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on campaign trail in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made a stop in Rapid City on Wednesday, holding a campaign rally at the Holiday Inn Downtown Convention Center. She was joined by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard served as the Democratic Representative of...
