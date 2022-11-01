Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
"No question, that's a penalty": Referee lets Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane gets away with incredible handball in Champions League
Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane will have breathed a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday night, after getting away with one of the most clear-cut handball shouts ever. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing...
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille
Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four
Liverpool's Premier League struggles are well-documented. With only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped it would be easy to write them off. A former Liverpool manager though is confident they will still make the Top Four.
‘There’s no respect’: England’s Beth Mead will not support Qatar World Cup
The England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday she would not show her support for this year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Mead, who is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez poke in another Liverpool goal in the dying seconds as Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League.
Soccer-Defiant Danes can point to history and dream of World Cup glory
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Many teams head for the World Cup more in hope than expectation but Denmark can point to previous occasions when they have overcome seemingly insurmountable odds and say that they are genuinely in with a shout of winning the trophy.
BBC
Natasha Harding: Forward left out of Wales squad for Finland friendly
Forward Natasha Harding is again left out of Wales' squad for their friendly with Finland on Saturday, 12 November. Harding is being left out for "personal reasons" despite playing regularly for her club side Aston Villa. "I want all players to be available for selection, but with the current situation,...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England's Lewis King on his journey to wheelchair tournament
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Highlights on BBC Sport website & app. At the last Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in France five years ago, Lewis King was a spectator. A year into his journey in the sport, he shared the disappointment as England lost to the hosts in the decider.
Kate to watch England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match
The Princess of Wales will cheer on England when she attends their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate will attend the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴🏉Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing...
Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after World Cup group stage
Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organizers said.
