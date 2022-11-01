ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille

Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
BBC

Natasha Harding: Forward left out of Wales squad for Finland friendly

Forward Natasha Harding is again left out of Wales' squad for their friendly with Finland on Saturday, 12 November. Harding is being left out for "personal reasons" despite playing regularly for her club side Aston Villa. "I want all players to be available for selection, but with the current situation,...
The Independent

Kate to watch England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match

The Princess of Wales will cheer on England when she attends their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate will attend the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing...
The Associated Press

Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after World Cup group stage

Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organizers said.

