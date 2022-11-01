West Salem family builds haunted house in front yard for Halloween crowds

WEST SALEM. Wis. (WKBT) – On the spookiest night of the year, one West Salem couple made sure to bring the screams.

The Pettis family built a haunted house in their yard.

This all started about 5 years ago when their son wanted to do a high school senior exit project.

He wanted to do something Halloween-related for the community.

Since then, even though their sun has moved out, the Pettis’ homemade haunted house continues to grow.

“Every year, we try to add what we have,” said Janel Pettis. “Our Halloween collection outdoes my Christmas collection, but it’s well worth it to see all the kids’ faces at Halloween time.”

The family says the neighborhood kids have been asking about the haunted house since September 1st.

They started working on the display at the end of September and put on the finishing touches on the night before Halloween.

They are hoping to keep it going next year and have even considered building a more permanent haunted house somewhere nearby.

