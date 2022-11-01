ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

West Salem family builds haunted house in front yard for Halloween crowds

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xp1Fr_0ittBSus00

WEST SALEM. Wis. (WKBT) – On the spookiest night of the year, one West Salem couple made sure to bring the screams.

The Pettis family built a haunted house in their yard.

This all started about 5 years ago when their son wanted to do a high school senior exit project.

He wanted to do something Halloween-related for the community.

Since then, even though their sun has moved out, the Pettis’ homemade haunted house continues to grow.

“Every year, we try to add what we have,” said Janel Pettis. “Our Halloween collection outdoes my Christmas collection, but it’s well worth it to see all the kids’ faces at Halloween time.”

The family says the neighborhood kids have been asking about the haunted house since September 1st.

They started working on the display at the end of September and put on the finishing touches on the night before Halloween.

They are hoping to keep it going next year and have even considered building a more permanent haunted house somewhere nearby.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Thumb
2d ago

West Salem kids are awesome when it comes to self-serve candy. 3 years in a row now that nobody just took it all, until 7:50 last night when a kid grabbed the rest. (appx 50 plus small candy bars)I'll just pull it in an hour earlier next year.Great job parents of the 99.5% of honest kids!

Reply
2
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

WAFER kicks off community fundraising for Northside marketplace

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – WAFER Food Pantry kicked off community funding for their building project on Wednesday. WAFER leaders showed off images of what the new pantry will look like once construction is finished. WAFER is currently renovating the former Gordy’s Grocery Store in La Crosse’s North Side. Pantry leaders are aiming to make picking up food a more grocery-like...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor students take time out of class to volunteer

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — Two Bangor schools are took time away from class work to help the community. Wednesday, students at Bangor’s middle and high schools participated in a day of service. Students volunteered around the area at places like senior living homes. News 8 Now visited one group at Sparta’s Morrow Home. They spent much of the morning hanging...
BANGOR, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Riverside Park to open new Veterans’ memorial

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A new memorial is coming to La Crosse. The La Crosse City Vision Foundation has started selling granite bricks for a new Veterans’ memorial in Riverside Park. Local businesses can get in on the fun and purchase a brick to be featured at the memorial. The memorial will open this spring. Businesses can buy granite brick...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonan.org

Burlesque in Winona! Burly Bluffs return for “Sexy Spooktacular”

Oct. 28, No Name Bar hosted “Sexy Spooktacular” a 21+ burlesque show put on by the Burly Bluffs production company. Burly Bluffs, a burlesque organization catering to southern Minnesota, hosts a queer-centered space for specifically southern Minnesota, but also expands to other regions as well. “Your support for...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The final hours: Houska Park shuts down

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI

A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW Health Kids urge caution during Halloween

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – As people head out to celebrate Halloween, police are not the only ones telling people to be careful. According to UW Health Kids, kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. While major accidents are very rare, UW experts also say...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT)- The Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released. 29-year-old Lars Helgeson pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the 2013 fatal shooting of his father Brian. He was committed to Mendota Mental Health Institute. In September of this year, Helgeson filed for conditional release. The doctor...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

First Presbyterian Church hosts their annual Trunk or Treat

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Another annual La Crosse Halloween tradition came back. The First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat. Trunk-or-treaters got a chance to get some candy, play games, and participate in a raffle. Organizers say that the turnout was amazing all around. “We had people lined up right at 3:00 when we started,” said the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viterbo University’s School of Education Club holds their annual Safe Trick or Treat

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Trick or treat came a few days early today at Viterbo University. The University’s School of Education offered kids and their families a chance to enjoy Halloween treats and games. The event gives kids who don’t feel safe trick or treating in their neighborhoods a chance to enjoy the holiday. Organizers say this year’s event is...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Tiffany Leis of Black River Falls Climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

Tiffany Leis, an employee with Search and Recovery Engineering in Black River Falls, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro back in August. Search and Recovery Engineering is a family-run small business providing outdoor recreation and rescue equipment. Kilimanjaro is one of the seven summits and highest mountains in Africa. Tiffany, along with one...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wizmnews.com

Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements

Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers stops at UW-La Crosse on campaign bus tour one week ahead of election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With one week before the election, Governor Tony Evers is on the campaign trail. The democratic incumbent stopped at UW-La Crosse on Tuesday on his ‘Do The Right Thing’ bus tour. The governor is running against Republican challenger Tim Michels. Evers says, if he’s re-elected, he will work to raise shared revenue. Shared revenue is...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy