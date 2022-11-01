ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

LendingClub’s Digital Bank Deposits Soar 80% as Interest Rates Rise

LendingClub’s latest results, in the words of CEO Scott Sanborn, tell a story of “two halves” of 2022 as interest rates continue to soar:. The first half was marked by strong demand by investors for the company’s loans, driving marketplace revenue. The second half is and will be marked by a “rapidly changing rate environment temporarily affecting investor loan demand.”
PYMNTS

SoFi Logs $5B in Deposits as CEO Reports Swiping Share From Banks

“We’re winning share in deposits … and we’re taking it from the traditional banks,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on a Tuesday (Nov. 1) earnings call. On a day where earnings results cheered investors — who bid the stock up 18% at the open — SoFi’s numbers show that its “one-stop shop” approach to finance, to checking and personal loans, continue to gain traction.
PYMNTS

Rising Card Delinquencies Fuel Demand for Debt Consolidation Loans

In navigating the credit cycle, in getting ready for what comes next, prudence is the best policy. Not just for the lenders — for the borrowers, too. So far into earnings season, the banking and credit card companies have noted that consumer has remained resilient, that credit trends, as measured in delinquencies and chargeoffs, are worsening, just a bit, but not falling off a cliff.
Reuters

Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe's biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
PYMNTS

Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic

Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
Investopedia

New Student Debt Relief Rules Expand Eligibility

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) released final regulations today, Oct. 31, 2022, that aim to clarify, streamline, and expand the eligibility of targeted debt relief programs for student loan borrowers. Key Takeaways. Final regulations were announced today, Oct. 31, 2022, to expand eligibility of targeted debt relief for student...
Forbes Advisor

Best Business Cash Flow Loans Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Business cash flow loans can help companies quickly access the funds they need to maintain operations. Lenders typically make cash flow loan decisions based on both your personal credit score and business revenue. The best business cash flow loans offer accessible qualification requirements, streamlined application processes and competitive interest rates.
Axios

Checkout.com's payments gambit blurs fintech and crypto

Payments shops' deep embrace of crypto is a sign of things to come that the average person might never notice. Why it matters: Mainstream crypto adoption is often talked about in terms of the masses transacting in bitcoin for everyday purchases. But what if crypto makes its way into backend payment processing that everyone uses, but doesn't spend much time thinking about?

