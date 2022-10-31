Read full article on original website
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Taft Midway Driller
Grove honors Taft's Huddleston Crane
Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond. Each...
Bakersfield finishes Phase 1 of Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project
The City of Bakersfield has finished the first phase of the Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project. The announcement came in the form of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Park at Riverwalk.
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
A closer look at those running for the Delano UHSD Board of Trustees
Student wellbeing, campus safety, and ensuring children are prepared for their futures are the top concerns of Delano parents and the DUHSD trustee candidates.
KMPH.com
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Mental health help hotline 988 will be opening a call center in Bakersfield
A new, more responsive 988 call center will be opening in Bakersfield soon. Kern County Behavioral Health personnel are still taking calls from their current facility.
Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have been called to a shopping center on West Columbus Avenue Thursday evening for an unspecified incident. Police and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Bakersfield police officers taped off an area outside the Dollar World […]
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
wascotrib.com
Meet the hopefuls for Wasco City Council
City council elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five districts make up the City of Wasco, and three are up for election. In District One, Mayor Gilberto Reyna is running unopposed. He has public service experience and a deep passion for advocating for policies that empower the residents.
First rainfall since June in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
Power restored to 2,249 customers in east Bakersfield
Update: The power outage has been cleared from the PG&E outage map and power has been restored, according to PG&E. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage in east Bakersfield is impacting 2,249 customers Tuesday night, according to the PG&E outage map. The power outage is impacting areas near Oswell Street and Morning Drive, […]
wascotrib.com
Shafter chief: A commitment to pro-active policy in Shafter keeping gang activity down
With all of the violence that has taken place in recent weeks in northern Kern County, including Delano, McFarland and Wasco, Shafter has not borne the brunt of the violent assaults. Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmermann said that this is in large part to a philosophy that was taken by...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Delano hosts inaugural Veterans Day Parade
Member of the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade committee, Sally Medrano, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the first Veterans Day Parade in Delano history. Veteran’s day is a federal holiday celebrating honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in the country’s wars. The observance originated in 1919, on the first anniversary […]
Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
Critters Without Litters performs 100,000th spay and neuter surgery
Bakersfield non-profit Critters Without Litters performed their 100,000th spay and neuter surgery, according to an announcement from the organization on Thursday, November 3rd.
theshafterpress.com
Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
All you need to know as rainy season moves into Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe. Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders. Safe driving tips Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from […]
