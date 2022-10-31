ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Grove honors Taft's Huddleston Crane

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond. Each...
TAFT, CA
KMPH.com

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have been called to a shopping center on West Columbus Avenue Thursday evening for an unspecified incident. Police and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Bakersfield police officers taped off an area outside the Dollar World […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
wascotrib.com

Meet the hopefuls for Wasco City Council

City council elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five districts make up the City of Wasco, and three are up for election. In District One, Mayor Gilberto Reyna is running unopposed. He has public service experience and a deep passion for advocating for policies that empower the residents.
WASCO, CA
KGET

First rainfall since June in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored to 2,249 customers in east Bakersfield

Update: The power outage has been cleared from the PG&E outage map and power has been restored, according to PG&E. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage in east Bakersfield is impacting 2,249 customers Tuesday night, according to the PG&E outage map. The power outage is impacting areas near Oswell Street and Morning Drive, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano hosts inaugural Veterans Day Parade

Member of the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade committee, Sally Medrano, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the first Veterans Day Parade in Delano history. Veteran’s day is a federal holiday celebrating honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in the country’s wars. The observance originated in 1919, on the first anniversary […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
KGET

All you need to know as rainy season moves into Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe. Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders. Safe driving tips Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

