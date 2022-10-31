Read full article on original website
What might the winner do with that $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Have you played the game? Not the Powerball. I’m talking about the game: “What I could do with a billion dollars.” With Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at $1.2 billion literally millions of people are playing the daydream game. The answer to that exhilarating fantasy question? You can do a lot of […]
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield
It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
Former Bakersfield Condors' trainer facing felony charges
Chad Drown, the former athletics trainer for the Bakersfield Condors who was fired after his arrest in a recent sting operation by the sheriff's office to catch sexual predators faces felony charges.
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
School delays due to rain and snow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain and desert areas have prompted multiple school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Thursday. Snow is falling in the Tehachapi Mountains, expect delays over Highway 58. The following schools are impacted: Tehachapi Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. […]
Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
Kevin Ray White
Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022. Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.
Bakersfield finishes Phase 1 of Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project
The City of Bakersfield has finished the first phase of the Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project. The announcement came in the form of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Park at Riverwalk.
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Expect autumn wind, rain starting late Tuesday
The day has finally arrived! We are going to get some rain in Kern County by this evening into Wednesday. We haven’t had measurable rain since June 22nd, but that’s about to change. The Valley and Mountain areas to receive between .10-.15″ with lesser amounts in the Desert...
Agreement between city and Bakersfield College would allow welding students to work on city projects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has entered into an agreement with Bakersfield College that will allow welding students to gain hands-on technical experience in design, fabrication and installation. The city says it has an ongoing need for custom iron fencing and enclosures at city-owned facilities. BC students will design and build […]
Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 leaves 2 injured
-- Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday morning. According to CHP, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at around 10:40 a.m., officers received a call of a crash on northbound Interstate 5, north of Twissleman Road. During the initial investigation, it was...
Meet the hopefuls for Wasco City Council
City council elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five districts make up the City of Wasco, and three are up for election. In District One, Mayor Gilberto Reyna is running unopposed. He has public service experience and a deep passion for advocating for policies that empower the residents.
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
