Connecticut State

Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places

In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer

If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents

It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
‘Coach’ Larry McHugh Sets Retirement Date

Larry McHugh, the longtime leader of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and mentor to dozens of business leaders throughout Connecticut, is set to retire. The chamber’s board of directors said McHugh will retire after 39 years. The board appointed COO Johanna Bond as the chamber’s next president and...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

