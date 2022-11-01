Read full article on original website
Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets. A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than...
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
New York Lotto’s ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Drawing A ‘Lottery Miracle’
Something just happened in New York State that may never happen again. This week it seems like many people have lotto fever! That's probably because of life-changing Powerball jackpots. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Wednesday Drawing. No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday which was valued at...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Sensational November Events in the Hudson Valley
Welcome to November we are about to close out 2022 a year when we have been able to get back to events and family. So many wonderful things returned this year and November is full of great events to enjoy all over the Hudson Valley. We are going to keep...
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer
If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents
It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers
The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
Is It the Last Time New Yorkers Move Clocks for Daylight Savings?
Are you thinking that this is the last time you need to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time? For some reason, I kept hearing that this was the last time New Yorkers were going to have to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Is that true?. Well, after...
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
cbia.com
‘Coach’ Larry McHugh Sets Retirement Date
Larry McHugh, the longtime leader of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and mentor to dozens of business leaders throughout Connecticut, is set to retire. The chamber’s board of directors said McHugh will retire after 39 years. The board appointed COO Johanna Bond as the chamber’s next president and...
