dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
bitcoinist.com
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
CoinDesk
Rogue Actor Disrupts Lightning Network With a Single Transaction
A Twitter user by the name “Burak” (@brqgoo) sent a large swath of the Lightning Network into turmoil on Tuesday morning when he allegedly created a non-standard Bitcoin transaction that prevented users from opening new Lightning channels (connections between Lightning nodes). Lightning is a layer 2 network that...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Set to Firepower Your Crypto Account Like Ethereum
2021 was the year the leading DeFi network and cryptocurrency, Ethereum, hit its current all-time high: $4,800. While the crypto community expects Ethereum to surpass its recent all-time high, it’s yet uncertain when. The 2022 crypto crash, though expected to a limit, still came as a surprise to many...
bitcoinist.com
Huge Transaction Brought Down LND For The 2nd Time. Is Blockstream Responsible?
Is LND broken? Or was the ridiculously large transaction that unsynched it a direct attack on the LND implementation? Does all of this affect the larger Lightning Network? And what about the bitcoin network? This story starts with all kinds of questions and can’t promise to answer them all. The game is afoot. Something’s going on. It’s hard to determine what, though. And it seems like more will be revealed, like we still don’t have all the data.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show
Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
u.today
Justin Sun Moves $50 Million to Binance to Support ETH, Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger, DOGE Spiked 115% Last Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Justin Sun, who predicted every Ethereum top, now transferred $50 million to Binance. Yesterday, former CEO of Tron Justin Sun reportedly moved $50 million to Binance. The transfer was widely discussed by the crypto community, as the last time Sun shifted a large amount of stablecoins, Ethereum spiked above $1,600. The transfer took place while the second-biggest crypto is struggling to surpass the $1,600 price level. To continue moving up, ETH desperately needs support from whales. The $50 million support from Sun only could start a reaction on the markets and initiate yet another rally. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,555, per CoinMarketCap.
bitcoinist.com
Aptos Launcher Announces Partnership With Pontem Network
Decentralized launcher Aptos Launcher has announced a partnership with Pontem Network, the creator of the first production-ready wallet for the Aptos ecosystem. The partnership will allow Pontem Wallet users to explore the projects on the Aptos Launcher launchpad, giving them the opportunity to participate directly in token offerings, as well as join Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), directly from within the wallet.
bitcoinist.com
Concord Acquisition Group Extends $9 Billion Buyout Deal With USDC Issuer Circle
Circle Internet Finance operates as a crypto finance firm. It provides a platform for users to engage in crypto activities such as trading, investing, and raising funds using open crypto technologies. It is the issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC). Over the years, Circle has been...
bitcoinist.com
Why Meta Launched A NFT Minting Feature On Instagram
Big tech company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, will extend its non-fungible token (NFT) features to the social network Instagram. According to an official announcement, the company partnered with the Ethereum-based second-layer solution Polygon to allow creators to mint their digital assets. Meta is stepping up their NFT capabilities by...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
bitcoinist.com
KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on November 1,12:00 (UTC)
KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, recorded over 3 million downloads, and reskinned with new characters and new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLNS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022. As a music...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Plunges Down, What Does It Mean?
Data shows the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index has plunged down recently, here’s what has happened in the past during instances of such a trend. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Has Sharply Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC volatility has usually increased...
bitcoinist.com
Visitors to ‘Dubai Active’ Earn by Walking, Thanks to Limoverse
Visitors to Dubai Active Show, one of the biggest fitness and wellness shows in the world, were in for a huge surprise when they earned money just from walking inside the exhibition centre. The show that was hosted at Dubai World Trade Center and ended on October 30, had more than 20,000 people visiting over three days. Visitors had to just download the Limoverse app, available on Play Store and App Store and walk through the exhibition arena and reach the Limoverse Fitness Stage to claim their Limo crypto tokens from Limoverse, the world’s first blockchain based health and wellness ecosystem and metaverse. Limo is an ERC 20 token from Limoverse and soon going to be listed in all the major crypto exchanges.
bitcoinist.com
Rising Bitcoin Hash Rate Sets The Stage For Energy Companies
Bitcoin Mining hash rates are important security metrics as they signify the network’s overall resistance to malicious attacks. Hash rates also measure a blockchain network’s ability to process transactions. Calculations of hash rates may enable miners to forecast their profitability. Changes in hash rates impact the mining flexibility,...
forkast.news
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license
U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
bitcoinist.com
Rug Pull: 97% Of Crypto Projects On Uniswap Were Scams, Study Reveals
Rug pull is a new type of scam which is now a part of a long history of investment schemes that make investors lose a lot, if not all, of their money. Derived from the popular expression “pulling the rug out” happens when investors are enticed or attracted by developers to put resources (usually a lot of money) into a new cryptocurrency project only for them (the developers) to “pull out” prematurely, fleeing with the funds pooled for the endeavor.
bitcoinist.com
Alameda Research’s Assets Reportedly “Entirely Illiquid,” Is All Crypto At Risk?
Alameda Research is on thin ice if we’re to believe the latest report. Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm appears to have most of its assets in illiquid altcoins, which is bad enough. Worse even is that the lion’s share of its assets is in FTT, the token created by his derivatives exchange FTX. If that’s true, the house of cards is built on shaky ground. And if something as big as Alameda Research falls, contagion could affect the whole crypto space. In a big way.
