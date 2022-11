CHARLOTTE – When autumn leaves get into your flower beds and mulch, you want to get them out easily and quickly. Here’s how:. Use Your Hands – To remove leaves from delicate plants, grab your gardening gloves and a kneeling pad. Raking isn’t going to work for this delicate operation. Instead, pick the leaves off by hand and pile them next to your garden beds where you can mulch them into the lawn later.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO