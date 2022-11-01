MINT HILL, NC – Crowds flocked to Mint Hill Village on Saturday, October 22, for the Third Annual Oktoberfest!. Originally scheduled for October 1, Mint Hill’s Oktoberfest is one of many outdoor events that was canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Determined not to let inclement weather ruin the fun, hosts Anna Granger (1st Choice Properties) and Sarah Brock (Pour 64) made the difficult decision to move the event to the next Saturday available for much-loved German food truck Strudelteig – a date that happened to coincide with the final day of Mint Hill Madness.

