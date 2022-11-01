ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Move Over Cranberries and Make Room for Fall Strawberries

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The soft juicy sweetness of a strawberry is as natural as ice cream on a hot summer day. Now farmers are growing strawberries to harvest in the fall to go along with the pumpkins and spice on your Autumn table. Strawberries are Bush...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce

•Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Massage Sanctuary & Origin Rehabilitation. ** Two attendees per organization are free to attend. Additional attendees per organization are $25 per attendee. **. ** Cash Bar **. Register Online Here. For More information, please visit our website Here. Interested in becoming a vendor? For more information...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Scarecrow Decorating Contest Winners

MINT HILL, NC – After over 8700 votes, the results are in for Mint Hill’s Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest! From 48 entries, a popular vote determined the top three in both business and residential categories. The top prize in the business category went to Queen’s Grant Community School...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest

MINT HILL, NC – Crowds flocked to Mint Hill Village on Saturday, October 22, for the Third Annual Oktoberfest!. Originally scheduled for October 1, Mint Hill’s Oktoberfest is one of many outdoor events that was canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Determined not to let inclement weather ruin the fun, hosts Anna Granger (1st Choice Properties) and Sarah Brock (Pour 64) made the difficult decision to move the event to the next Saturday available for much-loved German food truck Strudelteig – a date that happened to coincide with the final day of Mint Hill Madness.
MINT HILL, NC
businesstodaync.com

NAP says Banana Republic will leave Birkdale Village

Nov. 2. By Mike McGinnis. At a community meeting yesterday, North American Properties officials said Banana Republic, the global apparel and accessories chain, would be leaving Birkdale Village at an unknown date in the future. Employees at the Banana Republic store in Birkdale did not comment. Birkdale Village is asking...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others

A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville planning board endorses some Birkdale hotel changes

HUNTERSVILLE – A proposal for the evolution of Birkdale Village has taken another step forward. Plans to replace two big box stores with a seven-story hotel with retail space, an office building and an apartment building on Townley Road in Birkdale Village are expected to go before the town board later this month.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Homebuilder begins latest infill project here, invests in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based homebuilder is set to debut an investment made in the SouthPark area as it gears up to start its newest townhouse community here. Copper Builders expects to begin vertical construction in two to three weeks on Skyline Townes at 961 Seigle Ave., where it has plans for 21 townhouses, said Tim Pratt, company president. An entity affiliated with Copper bought the acre parcel there in July 2021 for $1.675 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte

Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Rose sprouts new wealth management in Albemarle, Locust

Looking for an opportunity to parlay two decades worth of experience getting to know residents in Stanly County as a financial advisor, Andy Rose took a chance on himself recently when he opened Andy Rose Wealth Management, which has locations in Albemarle and Locust. “I think more than anything, my...
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

