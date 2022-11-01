Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
Move Over Cranberries and Make Room for Fall Strawberries
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The soft juicy sweetness of a strawberry is as natural as ice cream on a hot summer day. Now farmers are growing strawberries to harvest in the fall to go along with the pumpkins and spice on your Autumn table. Strawberries are Bush...
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
•Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Massage Sanctuary & Origin Rehabilitation. ** Two attendees per organization are free to attend. Additional attendees per organization are $25 per attendee. **. ** Cash Bar **. Register Online Here. For More information, please visit our website Here. Interested in becoming a vendor? For more information...
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
Scarecrow Decorating Contest Winners
MINT HILL, NC – After over 8700 votes, the results are in for Mint Hill’s Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest! From 48 entries, a popular vote determined the top three in both business and residential categories. The top prize in the business category went to Queen’s Grant Community School...
Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest
MINT HILL, NC – Crowds flocked to Mint Hill Village on Saturday, October 22, for the Third Annual Oktoberfest!. Originally scheduled for October 1, Mint Hill’s Oktoberfest is one of many outdoor events that was canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Determined not to let inclement weather ruin the fun, hosts Anna Granger (1st Choice Properties) and Sarah Brock (Pour 64) made the difficult decision to move the event to the next Saturday available for much-loved German food truck Strudelteig – a date that happened to coincide with the final day of Mint Hill Madness.
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
businesstodaync.com
NAP says Banana Republic will leave Birkdale Village
Nov. 2. By Mike McGinnis. At a community meeting yesterday, North American Properties officials said Banana Republic, the global apparel and accessories chain, would be leaving Birkdale Village at an unknown date in the future. Employees at the Banana Republic store in Birkdale did not comment. Birkdale Village is asking...
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others
A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival makes stop in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the inaugural Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music, arts and crafts vendors, seminars with wine and spirits aficionados and fire pits set up throughout the grounds.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville planning board endorses some Birkdale hotel changes
HUNTERSVILLE – A proposal for the evolution of Birkdale Village has taken another step forward. Plans to replace two big box stores with a seven-story hotel with retail space, an office building and an apartment building on Townley Road in Birkdale Village are expected to go before the town board later this month.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
Homebuilder begins latest infill project here, invests in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based homebuilder is set to debut an investment made in the SouthPark area as it gears up to start its newest townhouse community here. Copper Builders expects to begin vertical construction in two to three weeks on Skyline Townes at 961 Seigle Ave., where it has plans for 21 townhouses, said Tim Pratt, company president. An entity affiliated with Copper bought the acre parcel there in July 2021 for $1.675 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
secretcharlotte.co
Tickets Are Available For An Experience Where Pirates Serve You Cocktails In Charlotte
Tickets to the Ghost and Pirates Rum Experience are available! What better place to enjoy an interactive pirate show at a special location in Charlotte. The rum will flow for a limited time from Nov. 11-12 as tickets include four drinks that compliment the story of the show!. This swashbuckling...
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
Catawba County homeowners slam HOA for reportedly not keeping promises
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — For months, several homeowners in the fairly new Magnolia Cove development in Sherrills Ford have complained that their needs haven’t been met by the homeowners association since they closed on their houses. One homeowner, Stephanie Austin, told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the community hasn't...
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte
Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
Stanly News & Press
Rose sprouts new wealth management in Albemarle, Locust
Looking for an opportunity to parlay two decades worth of experience getting to know residents in Stanly County as a financial advisor, Andy Rose took a chance on himself recently when he opened Andy Rose Wealth Management, which has locations in Albemarle and Locust. “I think more than anything, my...
