Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
A closer look at those running for the Delano UHSD Board of Trustees
Student wellbeing, campus safety, and ensuring children are prepared for their futures are the top concerns of Delano parents and the DUHSD trustee candidates.
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
School delays due to rain and snow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain and desert areas have prompted multiple school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Thursday. Snow is falling in the Tehachapi Mountains, expect delays over Highway 58. The following schools are impacted: Tehachapi Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. […]
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project
Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
Animal Care Center : Meet Matt
Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Matt. Matt is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a great family dog and does well with kids. For...
Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
Paranormal researcher talks about encounters with energy ‘orbs’ at Kern County Museum
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place where we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are […]
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
4th annual Mega Adoption event to feature 75 adoptable pets
More than 40 local organizations will be coming together to host the fourth annual “Mega Adoption” event on Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park in Bakersfield. The first ‘Mega Adoption’ event in 2017 found 100 animals their forever homes. […]
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
First Significant Storm On The Way
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready for a wet and windy evening followed by a major cool off
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone. We have the first storm of the season moving into California guaranteed to bring some rain to Kern County. Potentially a tenth of an inch of rain for the valley floor and upwards of an inch in mountain areas. Snow levels have...
Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
Expect autumn wind, rain starting late Tuesday
The day has finally arrived! We are going to get some rain in Kern County by this evening into Wednesday. We haven’t had measurable rain since June 22nd, but that’s about to change. The Valley and Mountain areas to receive between .10-.15″ with lesser amounts in the Desert...
