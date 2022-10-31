ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

School delays due to rain and snow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain and desert areas have prompted multiple school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Thursday. Snow is falling in the Tehachapi Mountains, expect delays over Highway 58. The following schools are impacted: Tehachapi Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Animal Care Center : Meet Matt

Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Matt. Matt is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a great family dog and does well with kids. For...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4th annual Mega Adoption event to feature 75 adoptable pets

More than 40 local organizations will be coming together to host the fourth annual “Mega Adoption” event on Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park in Bakersfield. The first ‘Mega Adoption’ event in 2017 found 100 animals their forever homes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade

The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
sierranewsonline.com

First Significant Storm On The Way

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Expect autumn wind, rain starting late Tuesday

The day has finally arrived! We are going to get some rain in Kern County by this evening into Wednesday. We haven’t had measurable rain since June 22nd, but that’s about to change. The Valley and Mountain areas to receive between .10-.15″ with lesser amounts in the Desert...

