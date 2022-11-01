Read full article on original website
Related
10 Benefits Of Lymphatic Drainage Facials
CHARLOTTE – Did you know that your lymphatic system is a fundamental part of the immune system?. Your lymphatic system is in charge of collecting and eliminating the excess fluid, toxins, and waste in your body. Using a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, it drains the lymph (a fluid that carries the waste, toxins, and white cells).
Top Howl-O-Ween Dangers For Your Fur Babies
At Passionate Paws Animal Hospital, we like to make sure that our pet parents are very informed of the dangers that different holidays pose to their fur babies. Halloween, while enjoyable to humans, can be a nightmare for dogs and cats and even lead to expensive trips to the vet or animal ER if precautions aren’t taken. We believe prevention and knowledge are the best ways to avoid Halloween turning into a scary situation for everyone involved.
FitBark: The Must-Have New Pet Tech Item
CHARLOTTE – We ensure that we are always keeping up with all of the new products in the pet tech world. One of the most popular recent items that we are loving is called FitBark. FitBark began as a Kickstarter idea in 2013 and has quickly become an international...
3 Tips To Help Your Furbabies Lose Weight
CHARLOTTE – According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, 53% of adult dogs and 55% of cats in the US are obese or overweight. With over half of our fur babies being overweight and October 12 having been National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, we wanted to share some of the top advice we give pet parents to help them with fur baby weight loss and management.
How To Remove Leaves From Mulch And Flower Beds
CHARLOTTE – When autumn leaves get into your flower beds and mulch, you want to get them out easily and quickly. Here’s how:. Use Your Hands – To remove leaves from delicate plants, grab your gardening gloves and a kneeling pad. Raking isn’t going to work for this delicate operation. Instead, pick the leaves off by hand and pile them next to your garden beds where you can mulch them into the lawn later.
Alternative Options for Pets in Pain
CHARLOTTE – One of our favorite things to do is to educate and inform pet parents about the different pain management options we offer for fur babies at our two animal hospital locations in Waxhaw and Weddington. Specifically, we love to highlight our integrative services for pain management. As...
The Mint Hill Times
936
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0