FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Bakersfield's Ward 7 covers all of southwest Bakersfield from Taft Highway to White Lane. Two of the people running to represent the area on the city council were born and raised right there.
November 1st is Dia de los Muertos. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to celebrate.
Student wellbeing, campus safety, and ensuring children are prepared for their futures are the top concerns of Delano parents and the DUHSD trustee candidates.
The Delano Union School District oversees 12 elementary and middle schools in Delano, serving nearly 6,400 students.
KGET 17
Tax increase measures across Kern
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum
Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
Critters Without Litters performs 100,000th spay and neuter surgery
Bakersfield non-profit Critters Without Litters performed their 100,000th spay and neuter surgery, according to an announcement from the organization on Thursday, November 3rd.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
Bakersfield Now
Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
theshafterpress.com
Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Spooky Szn Costume Contest Winners
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he crowns the winners of this year's Kern Living Spooky Szn costume contest!. For the KERO and 23ABC staff competition, the winner was Charr Davenport, one of the station's Digital Content Producers. The winner of the general Spooky Szn competition, a submission-based competition between viewers of 23ABC News and Kern Living, was Romany Pinto!
Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Oct. 31-Nov. 1
Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed. Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. Occurred at Arroyo Wy/Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. 10:47 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud. Occurred at Dollar...
