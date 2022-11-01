ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Tax increase measures across Kern

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum

Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
wascotrib.com

Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022

Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Spooky Szn Costume Contest Winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he crowns the winners of this year's Kern Living Spooky Szn costume contest!. For the KERO and 23ABC staff competition, the winner was Charr Davenport, one of the station's Digital Content Producers. The winner of the general Spooky Szn competition, a submission-based competition between viewers of 23ABC News and Kern Living, was Romany Pinto!
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed. Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. Occurred at Arroyo Wy/Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. 10:47 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud. Occurred at Dollar...
TAFT, CA

