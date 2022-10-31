VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by Ryan Lester, housing lead for the city’s consultant team Mintier Harnish, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.

