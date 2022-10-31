Read full article on original website
Former Bakersfield Condors' trainer facing felony charges
Chad Drown, the former athletics trainer for the Bakersfield Condors who was fired after his arrest in a recent sting operation by the sheriff's office to catch sexual predators faces felony charges.
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
theshafterpress.com
Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
First rainfall since June in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
What might the winner do with that $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Have you played the game? Not the Powerball. I’m talking about the game: “What I could do with a billion dollars.” With Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at $1.2 billion literally millions of people are playing the daydream game. The answer to that exhilarating fantasy question? You can do a lot of […]
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
Bakersfield Californian
Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield
It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Bakersfield Now
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
