KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

First rainfall since June in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

What might the winner do with that $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.  (KGET)  – Have you played the game? Not the Powerball. I’m talking about the game: “What I could do with a billion dollars.” With Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at $1.2 billion literally millions of people are playing the daydream game. The answer to that exhilarating fantasy question? You can do a lot of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield

It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA

