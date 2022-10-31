Read full article on original website
First rainfall since June in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
Former Bakersfield Condors' trainer facing felony charges
Chad Drown, the former athletics trainer for the Bakersfield Condors who was fired after his arrest in a recent sting operation by the sheriff's office to catch sexual predators faces felony charges.
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield
It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
Bakersfield finishes Phase 1 of Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project
The City of Bakersfield has finished the first phase of the Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project. The announcement came in the form of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Park at Riverwalk.
Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Expect overnight showers, mostly sunny skies throughout the week
It was great to see the rain last night in Kern County. Bakersfield has received .18″ in the past 24hrs. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon, then a chance of Valley rain and Mountain snow overnight into Thursday. We could pick up an additional .25″ of rain in Bakersfield. Tomorrow […]
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
Expect autumn wind, rain starting late Tuesday
The day has finally arrived! We are going to get some rain in Kern County by this evening into Wednesday. We haven’t had measurable rain since June 22nd, but that’s about to change. The Valley and Mountain areas to receive between .10-.15″ with lesser amounts in the Desert...
Stolen big rig engulfed in flames on 5 Freeway after driver leads CHP on hourslong chase
A big rig that was reported stolen out of Kern County ended up in flames in the middle of the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area after a driver led officers on a chase.
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
All you need to know as rainy season moves into Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe. Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders. Safe driving tips Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from […]
Critters Without Litters performs 100,000th spay and neuter surgery
Bakersfield non-profit Critters Without Litters performed their 100,000th spay and neuter surgery, according to an announcement from the organization on Thursday, November 3rd.
