Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
theshafterpress.com
Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
wascotrib.com
Shafter chief: A commitment to pro-active policy in Shafter keeping gang activity down
With all of the violence that has taken place in recent weeks in northern Kern County, including Delano, McFarland and Wasco, Shafter has not borne the brunt of the violent assaults. Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmermann said that this is in large part to a philosophy that was taken by...
Bakersfield Now
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
LIVE: CHP officers chasing driver of stolen big rig along 5 Freeway
The big rig was reportedly stolen out of Kern County, according to authorities.
Bakersfield Now
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
Pawsitively terrifying: Woman recounts theft of celebrity French bulldog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LaBella has lived something of a charmed life. She’s appeared on “The Jay Leno Show” and in a Hallmark movie. She goes on a daily 3-mile walk, enjoys three meals a day and spends a lot of time relaxing at her Bakersfield home. But the French bulldog last month experienced a […]
Bakersfield Now
Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Visalia, CHP says
One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Visalia Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0