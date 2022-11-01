ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County

NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA

