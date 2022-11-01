Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest
MINT HILL, NC – Crowds flocked to Mint Hill Village on Saturday, October 22, for the Third Annual Oktoberfest!. Originally scheduled for October 1, Mint Hill’s Oktoberfest is one of many outdoor events that was canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Determined not to let inclement weather ruin the fun, hosts Anna Granger (1st Choice Properties) and Sarah Brock (Pour 64) made the difficult decision to move the event to the next Saturday available for much-loved German food truck Strudelteig – a date that happened to coincide with the final day of Mint Hill Madness.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
•Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Massage Sanctuary & Origin Rehabilitation. ** Two attendees per organization are free to attend. Additional attendees per organization are $25 per attendee. **. ** Cash Bar **. Register Online Here. For More information, please visit our website Here. Interested in becoming a vendor? For more information...
Scarecrow Decorating Contest Winners
MINT HILL, NC – After over 8700 votes, the results are in for Mint Hill’s Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest! From 48 entries, a popular vote determined the top three in both business and residential categories. The top prize in the business category went to Queen’s Grant Community School...
Holiday Marketplaces Return To Mint Hill’s Historical Village
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, crowds spent a beautiful autumn morning strolling through Mint Hill’s historical village for the first annual Autumn Jubilee. Although it was billed as the “first annual” event of its name, similar events have taken place in the Historical Village in the past. The last Autumn Jubilee took place in 2017, and there was a popular “Christmas in the Village” event held in November of 2020. “We figured with the growth of Mint Hill, it was time to bring it back!” said a Farmer’s Market representative.
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
focusnewspaper.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree To Visit Newton, Tuesday, Nov. 8th
Newton, NC – Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in Downtown Newton the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
Union County principal surprised with principal of the year award
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has announced its 2022-2023 principal of the year. Piedmont Middle School’s Dr. Cassie Eley received the honor. She beat out nine other finalists to become the district’s principal of the year. Eley was surprised with a drumline Monday as...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Kelly Clarkson Show To Feature WCCB Anchor Morgan Fogarty & Charlotte Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, C.A. — WCCB Charlotte anchor Morgan Fogarty is taking part in an upcoming episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on WCCB Charlotte weekdays at 5:00 pm. Morgan is there taping a segment highlighting a local nonprofit called For The Struggle. The nonprofit is being featured on the show’s “Good Neighbor” series.
southparkmagazine.com
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte
Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
Mint Hill Madness 2022
MINT HILL, NC – The 38th annual Mint Hill Madness festival kicked off on Thursday, October 20, with All You Can Ride Night. Thanks to Sponsor Mint Hill Orthodontics, carnival-goers enjoyed as many rides as they could manage all night long with the purchase of a $25 wristband. “We...
thecharlottepost.com
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum. 'Mix, Mingle & Master' at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY PHOTO. Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Good Times," is a presenter at "Mix, Mingle & Master,"...
The Mint Hill Times
936
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0