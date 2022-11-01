ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Mosquito-borne illnesses advisory issued in Martin Co.

Residents in Martin County are advised to take extra precautions against mosquitos. This advisory comes after the Florida Department of Health in Martin County said Thursday that West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses were identified in sentinel chicken flocks. Mosquito control conducts routine testing for mosquito-borne viruses using chicken...
wflx.com

Biden in South Fla. to speak on Social Security, Medicare

President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8. The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County

The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

WATCH: Families unleash anger, grief on Parkland school shooter

Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. WATCH LIVE:. For...
PARKLAND, FL
wflx.com

Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida

The month of November means a jump in fuel prices as Florida's gas tax returns. Florida's month-long gas tax holiday ends at midnight, meaning prices will likely increase 25 cents as early as Tuesday. Lawmakers approved the October gas tax holiday last spring in response to a surge in prices...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

TimberTech Championship to achieve zero-waste certification in Boca Raton

This weekend, the top 54 PGA Tour Champions players are heading to the finals at the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton to play for a $2,200,000 purse. The tournament organizers said they’ve become a certified zero-waste event. Organizers said there will be zero waste from food and beverage, netting, plastics and trash because they have identified waste streams so materials can be be repurposed, recycled, composted, donated and/or re-used.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped

Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa has had three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges dropped but one misdemeanor and a reckless driving citation added by State Attorney Dave Aronberg in connection to a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth Beach. In a filing on Oct. 25,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Biden campaigns for Crist, Demings in South Fla.

President Joe Biden's visit to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Tuesday highlighted the importance his party places on Democratic voter party strongholds in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Indeed, political analysts believe without big support from voters in South Florida, the uphill battle to overtake Republicans in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Jewish community pushes for support ahead of election

A week before the midterm election and antisemitism is top of mind for the Jewish community. "Regardless of the political party, the Jewish vote is important no matter who you’re voting for it’s important to factor in protection for the Jewish people, especially during inflammatory times," said Zack Levine a member of the Jewish Community in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Federal Reserve rate hike expected to impact small businesses

The latest Federal Reserve rate hike is expected to impact everything from wholesalers to small business owners. That's according to financial advisor and small business mentor Jason Jackson. Jackson is the Chairman of SCORE, a volunteer-run nonprofit that advises businesses in Palm Beach County. He said small businesses will likely...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach approves contract for new fire station

Riviera Beach city leaders announced Wednesday evening that the city will have a new fire station. The decision comes after city council made an agreement with Kaufman Lynn Construction, Inc. to design and construct Fire Station 87 in its existing location. The new fire station will cost approximately $18.5 million...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Have you seen Atine Coupet?

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman. Atine Coupet, 71, was last seen in West Palm Beach Monday, Oct. 31. Detectives said Coupet is suffering from early signs of dementia. Anyone who comes in contact with Atine Couplet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Parkland shooter formally sentenced to life in prison

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 murdered victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman. Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched intently as Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced...
PARKLAND, FL

