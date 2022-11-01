Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Experts warn grass-killing virus at its worst in Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years. Joel Raine started noticing it in his community of Forest Lakes a few months ago. He thought it was chinch bugs. "It looks like chinch bugs are at it,"...
wflx.com
Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
A Port St. Lucie couple called Contact 5 after purchasing a generator from a Fort Pierce company that they claim they paid for but never received. “This is where it would have been,” Annette Speach told Contact 5. When Speach and her husband moved from New York to Port...
wflx.com
Mosquito-borne illnesses advisory issued in Martin Co.
Residents in Martin County are advised to take extra precautions against mosquitos. This advisory comes after the Florida Department of Health in Martin County said Thursday that West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses were identified in sentinel chicken flocks. Mosquito control conducts routine testing for mosquito-borne viruses using chicken...
wflx.com
Biden in South Fla. to speak on Social Security, Medicare
President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8. The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie...
wflx.com
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
So far this year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in the number of visitors compared to last year. With the traditional tourist season fast approaching, one local area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away. The Sophisticats on Wednesday entertained the lunch time crowd...
wflx.com
Biden in South Fla. says Social Security, Medicare 'under siege' by Republicans
President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8. The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie...
wflx.com
Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County
The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
wflx.com
WATCH: Families unleash anger, grief on Parkland school shooter
Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. WATCH LIVE:. For...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County receives extra $12.5 million for rental assistance
Millions of dollars in federal aid are on the way to Palm Beach County for those behind on their rent. The Community Services Department is currently accepting applications for residents in need of rental assistance. The county was granted an additional $12.5 million in reallocated funds from the American Rescue...
wflx.com
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida
The month of November means a jump in fuel prices as Florida's gas tax returns. Florida's month-long gas tax holiday ends at midnight, meaning prices will likely increase 25 cents as early as Tuesday. Lawmakers approved the October gas tax holiday last spring in response to a surge in prices...
wflx.com
TimberTech Championship to achieve zero-waste certification in Boca Raton
This weekend, the top 54 PGA Tour Champions players are heading to the finals at the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton to play for a $2,200,000 purse. The tournament organizers said they’ve become a certified zero-waste event. Organizers said there will be zero waste from food and beverage, netting, plastics and trash because they have identified waste streams so materials can be be repurposed, recycled, composted, donated and/or re-used.
wflx.com
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa has had three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges dropped but one misdemeanor and a reckless driving citation added by State Attorney Dave Aronberg in connection to a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth Beach. In a filing on Oct. 25,...
wflx.com
Election-related robocalls, texts on the rise ahead of Election Day
Robocalls and robotexts have doubled over the last few weeks in West Palm Beach and Miami ahead of election day. “It’s showing up on your phone as a scam. It’s just ridiculous,” said Veronica Bain, a voter in Palm Beach County voter. According to Transaction Network Services...
wflx.com
Biden campaigns for Crist, Demings in South Fla.
President Joe Biden's visit to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Tuesday highlighted the importance his party places on Democratic voter party strongholds in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Indeed, political analysts believe without big support from voters in South Florida, the uphill battle to overtake Republicans in...
wflx.com
New Palm Beach County school named Dr. Joaquín García High School
Palm Beach County's newest high school will be named after a leader in the Hispanic education community. School board members on Wednesday voted unanimously to name the school in western Lake Worth Dr. Joaquín García High School. The property is located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana...
wflx.com
Jewish community pushes for support ahead of election
A week before the midterm election and antisemitism is top of mind for the Jewish community. "Regardless of the political party, the Jewish vote is important no matter who you’re voting for it’s important to factor in protection for the Jewish people, especially during inflammatory times," said Zack Levine a member of the Jewish Community in Palm Beach County.
wflx.com
Federal Reserve rate hike expected to impact small businesses
The latest Federal Reserve rate hike is expected to impact everything from wholesalers to small business owners. That's according to financial advisor and small business mentor Jason Jackson. Jackson is the Chairman of SCORE, a volunteer-run nonprofit that advises businesses in Palm Beach County. He said small businesses will likely...
wflx.com
Riviera Beach approves contract for new fire station
Riviera Beach city leaders announced Wednesday evening that the city will have a new fire station. The decision comes after city council made an agreement with Kaufman Lynn Construction, Inc. to design and construct Fire Station 87 in its existing location. The new fire station will cost approximately $18.5 million...
wflx.com
Have you seen Atine Coupet?
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman. Atine Coupet, 71, was last seen in West Palm Beach Monday, Oct. 31. Detectives said Coupet is suffering from early signs of dementia. Anyone who comes in contact with Atine Couplet is...
wflx.com
Parkland shooter formally sentenced to life in prison
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 murdered victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman. Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched intently as Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced...
