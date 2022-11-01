This weekend, the top 54 PGA Tour Champions players are heading to the finals at the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton to play for a $2,200,000 purse. The tournament organizers said they’ve become a certified zero-waste event. Organizers said there will be zero waste from food and beverage, netting, plastics and trash because they have identified waste streams so materials can be be repurposed, recycled, composted, donated and/or re-used.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO