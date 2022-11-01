Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Suspect poses as repairman when victim catches him breaking into home, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who told the victim who caught him breaking into their home that he was a repairman is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said an unknown man broke the lock to a door and entered a house...
cleveland19.com
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of breaking into cars and storage lockers and stealing equipment from Edgewater Park Manor apartments is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect broke into 9829 Lake Avenue on Oct. 21 and went through...
cleveland19.com
Navarre police arrest man after business owner spots him trying to commit a crime
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was arrested by Navarre police early Wednesday after a business owner spotted him allegedly trying to break into a dryer. According to Navarre police, a business owner called police around 6:20 a.m. after seeing a man wearing a mask and acting suspiciously at the Spee-D-Food Marathon.
cleveland19.com
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and now the owner is trying to determine if anything was taken. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
cleveland19.com
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
cleveland19.com
Man’s family says he was unfairly convicted in death of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is speaking out after the verdict in a high-profile murder trial this week. Robert Shephard was found guilty in connection with the death of the former Cleveland Mayor’s grandson, Frank Q Jackson. From the number of seats per family in the courtroom to...
cleveland19.com
Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father is offering $5,000 out of his own pocket to anyone who can tell him exactly what’s happened to his son. Anthony Mays, II, also known as T.J. hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 18. His father, Anthony Mays, Senior...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
cleveland19.com
Family hosts balloon release for East Cleveland man fatally shot at corner store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the 60-year-old man shot and killed in a Cleveland corner store will honor his memory Wednesday with a balloon release. Michael Gunn, of East Cleveland, was murdered inside the USA Food Mart located at 1163 E. 123rd on Oct. 26. Cleveland police said...
cleveland19.com
2 inmates die at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff said safety measures have been increased at the Cuyahoga County Jail after two inmates died this week. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett said Mark Turner Jr. received...
cleveland19.com
Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away in 2017.
cleveland19.com
Judge drops murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Murder charges were dropped Thursday morning for one of two men on trial for killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. The jury trial for Kielonte Harris and Deandre Harris began Oct. 19 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.
cleveland19.com
‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars speeding down South Taylor Road hit John Gall’s home twice in the past year, doing massive damage where the street dead ends into Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights. “This is an obvious danger zone, certainly for me and for my neighbor, so I...
cleveland19.com
Employees at Stark County juvenile facility rally against ‘dangerous conditions’
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 will rally outside the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon. Employees said the rally is due to dangerous conditions brought on by understaffing in state facilities and institutions. “The State’s lack of concern for the safety...
cleveland19.com
Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of killing Cleveland reverend’s daughter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial against the 29-year-old man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29. In June 2020,...
cleveland19.com
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents. ‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents.
cleveland19.com
Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction. A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture. The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s...
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
Comments / 0