wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Recalling Some Frozen Pizzas
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin Pizza maker is recalling some frozen pizzas sold in Wausau and Merrill. Stoney Acres Pizza Farms says their Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas sold at Downtown Grocery in Wausau and Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest in Merrill were produced without the benefit of inspection, according to a release from the department of ag, trade, and consumer protection.
WSAW
Caregiver resource event to be held Nov. 15 in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who provide care for adult relatives or children with special needs are encouraged to attend the Caregiver Roadmap Resource Event. It will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Aging & Disability Resource Center. It’s located at 1519 Water St. in Stevens Point.
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
waupacanow.com
Festive Foods reopens
Festive Foods will start producing deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas this week after four months of new construction, remodeling and refitting production equipment. On June 13, approximately half of their facility burned down. The surviving half of the building was built with steel and this is where Festive Foods has refitted their production lines. The area where the burned-down section used to exist will later be used for employee parking.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
thecitypages.com
A Wausau resident is back with a new store: Big Beauty Boutique
A Sylvester Stallone character famous for boxing once said life is not about how hard you can get hit, but about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. Here in Wausau, Elisia Doonan is a resident who embodies this outlook with her work and latest business endeavor: Big Beauty Boutique.
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
WSAW
Stevens Point and American Legion to begin Hometown Heroes banner program
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point and the Berens-Scribner American Legion Post 6 will launch a Hometown Heroes Banner Program to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces. The vinyl banner will feature the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials. The banners...
Aspirus opens new clinic in downtown Wausau
WAUSAU – Aspirus Health announced today the opening of Aspirus Wausau Clinic on North Third Street in downtown Wausau. The 36,000-square-foot primary care clinic, at 902 N. Third St., is home to 10 primary care providers and incorporates complete lab and imaging capabilities. Features of the building include geothermal...
WSAW
Rhinelander Hodags voted ‘Best mascot in America’
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s official! The Hodags have been voted the best mascot in America, all thanks to you and your votes. Rhinelander High School was in the final round for the best sports mascot in America competition. It was the only Wisconsin High School mascot in the...
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Business Leader Elected to Board of Directors of Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association
(USAgNet) The Board of Directors of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association elected officers at a meeting in Orlando, FL on Wednesday. Leading the Association as president will be Ben Hellbusch, Co-Owner of Duo Lift Manufacturing in Columbus, Neb. The company designs and manufactures trailers and running gears for agricultural, commercial, and industrial markets in a number of standard and custom models.
WSAW
Marshfield Children’s Hospital hosts Trick-Or-Treat event for young patients
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - While many children enjoy trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, some can’t leave the hospital. But, Marshfield Children’s Hospital made sure those kids didn’t miss out on all the fun. It was the 24th year the hospital brought trick-or-treating festivities to kids staying in the hospital.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Appears in Marathon County Court for Damaging Fiber-Optic Cables
A Wausau man arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables appeared in Marathon County Court. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage back in August in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the incident.
WSAW
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rachel Campos-Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend will continue the show’s Breakfast with Friends segment with a stop in Mosinee. Campos-Duffy will be live from 5-8 a.m. at Gorski’s on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Campos-Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2016 and was a fill-in anchor until June 2021 when she took over permanently.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting
Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
