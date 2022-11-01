ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact

The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their five-game slide when they take on the New York Islanders. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Kings’ Strong Play Being Cancelled Out by Lackluster Goaltending

The calling card of this era of Los Angeles Kings hockey has been stellar defensive play. In their Stanley Cup years of 2012 and 2014, they were second and first in goals against, respectively. In last season’s resurgence, they finished 10th in this metric. Through 12 games this season, they are allowing the fifth-most goals per game, worse than the likes of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some numbers and see if there are reasons to be concerned about this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Red Wings assign Givani Smith to Griffins

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned right wing Givani Smith to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also tallied one assist and four penalty minutes in three games with the Griffins to begin the campaign. Smith spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, logging seven points (4-3-7) and a team-high 108 penalty minutes in 46 games. He became the first Detroit skater to compile more than 100 penalty minutes in a single season since Justin Abdelkader accumulated 120 penalty minutes in 2015-16. In total, Smith has registered 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 NHL games with Detroit and 48 points (24-24-48) and 221 penalty minutes in 132 AHL contests for Grand Rapids.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22

The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
Yardbarker

Red-hot Panthers latest to pay visit to Coyotes' temporary home

After rolling up five victories and 11 points in their first nine games of the Paul Maurice era, the Florida Panthers head west for a four-game road trip beginning Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz., against the Arizona Coyotes. Florida hit the road following a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators
TEMPE, AZ

