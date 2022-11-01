Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

Source: mega

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident.

“With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”

“We have to give the police back their dignity, their respect. They can solve the problem. But today if a police officer says something that’s slightly out of line it’s like the end of his life, the end of his pension, the end of his family,” he continued. “We can’t do that. We have to give the police back their authority and their power and their respect. Because this country is out of control.”

As OK! previously reported, Paul was attacked on the morning of Friday, October 28, by an intruder, the police said. When the authorities arrived, there were two men fighting over a hammer, which they used to hurt Paul.

Before the assault occurred, the man shouted, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" (Nancy was not at home at the time.)

After, Paul underwent surgery for a skull fracture.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden sent his well-wishes to the pair.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

Nancy's spokesperson also shared, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."