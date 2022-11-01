Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded

Three high-ranking Key West Fire Department officials, including the chief, have received three-day suspensions because of an altercation at Key West City Hall that occurred between two officials just prior to Hurricane Ian last month.

Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin issued a statement on the matter on Sunday, Oct. 30.

“There was an altercation during the preparation for Hurricane Ian between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Manager Capt. Gregory Barroso,” she wrote. “Under city policy, this considered unbecoming behavior. They each received a three-day suspension. Chief Alan Averette, as their supervisor, was ultimately responsible and also received a three-day suspension.”

McLaughlin called their behavior “conduct unbecoming under city policy,” she said.

The altercation occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at City Hall the night Ian began impacting the Florida Keys and the officials were on duty, McLaughlin said. The altercation started over a difference of opinions regarding the response to the storm. “Tensions were running high” in the wake of Ian, McLaughlin said. McLaughlin did not know if the two men were involved in a physical altercation, but words were spoken, she said.

“There was a lot of screaming and shouting, and I am not going to have that,” McLaughlin said. “Members of the community expect better of us. ... It went beyond what I call professional. They are getting a reprimand.”

The chief received a suspension because he did not handle the altercation in a “quicker manner,” McLaughlin said. Averette did not reply to a request from the Keys Citizen for comment.

The suspensions are pending, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said, although the city did not release any other details about the altercation.

The Key West Fire Department was busy during and right after the storm, as more than five blazes occurred that week. The first fire was a major structure that gutted a commercial/apartment building at the corner of Flagler Avenue and 14th Street. The apartments have been deemed uninhabitable and 15 families, consisting of 40 people, lost their homes.

Several days later, a major fire erupted at Key West International Airport, destroying two aircraft and damaging seven hangars. In addition, a small electrical fire erupted under a trailer at Stadium Mobile Home Park. There were also small fires reported on Johnson and Rose streets.

