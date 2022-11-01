ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXRAq_0itt7Rqq00

Three high-ranking Key West Fire Department officials, including the chief, have received three-day suspensions because of an altercation at Key West City Hall that occurred between two officials just prior to Hurricane Ian last month.

Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin issued a statement on the matter on Sunday, Oct. 30.

“There was an altercation during the preparation for Hurricane Ian between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Manager Capt. Gregory Barroso,” she wrote. “Under city policy, this considered unbecoming behavior. They each received a three-day suspension. Chief Alan Averette, as their supervisor, was ultimately responsible and also received a three-day suspension.”

McLaughlin called their behavior “conduct unbecoming under city policy,” she said.

The altercation occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at City Hall the night Ian began impacting the Florida Keys and the officials were on duty, McLaughlin said. The altercation started over a difference of opinions regarding the response to the storm. “Tensions were running high” in the wake of Ian, McLaughlin said. McLaughlin did not know if the two men were involved in a physical altercation, but words were spoken, she said.

“There was a lot of screaming and shouting, and I am not going to have that,” McLaughlin said. “Members of the community expect better of us. ... It went beyond what I call professional. They are getting a reprimand.”

The chief received a suspension because he did not handle the altercation in a “quicker manner,” McLaughlin said. Averette did not reply to a request from the Keys Citizen for comment.

The suspensions are pending, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said, although the city did not release any other details about the altercation.

The Key West Fire Department was busy during and right after the storm, as more than five blazes occurred that week. The first fire was a major structure that gutted a commercial/apartment building at the corner of Flagler Avenue and 14th Street. The apartments have been deemed uninhabitable and 15 families, consisting of 40 people, lost their homes.

Several days later, a major fire erupted at Key West International Airport, destroying two aircraft and damaging seven hangars. In addition, a small electrical fire erupted under a trailer at Stadium Mobile Home Park. There were also small fires reported on Johnson and Rose streets.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT

Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT

A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

THOUSANDS FILL KEY WEST’S OLD TOWN FOR MASQUERADE MARCH

The 2022 Fantasy Fest continued on Oct. 28 with the wildly popular Masquerade March, a longtime locals’ favorite and moving feast of costumed creativity open to all ages and most species. With a crowd of revelers that organizers estimate at 10,000, the march kicked off at Truman Avenue and...
KEY WEST, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: K9 sniffs out fentanyl during traffic stop, bonds reach over $1M

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Marathon were arrested on Friday morning after deputies say a K9 sniffed out fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 just after 12 a.m. in Layton. The truck was following other vehicles too closely and crossing a double yellow line.
LAYTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fantasy Fest ends in downtown Key West

(WSVN) - Fantasy Fest returned to downtown Key West after a two-year hiatus. Decorated floats and costumed dancers entertained hundreds of spectators, Saturday night. The parade made its annual return after being put on hold in 2019 because of the pandemic. Some of the floats showcased this year’s “cult classics...
KEY WEST, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy