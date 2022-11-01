Ian survivor returns to her other island home

Claudine Alvarez, a Key Largo resident from 1987-2004, has returned to the island chain, a refugee of Category 4 Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 destroyed Islamorada.

The monster storm that made official landfall on Sept. 28 at Cayo Costa State Park, just across a narrow sound from her home on Pine Island, ripped apart her town, destroyed her trailer, flooded her automobile and sent her packing.

“It’s trashed. I lost my car. My car was submerged with water. The trailer is gone. Everything inside it is done with,” said Alvarez, 81.

The storm took away important paperwork, her belongings and for a time her hope as she hid in the dark as the powerful winds and storm surge swallowed up her west coast island community.

“It was like (Hurricane) Andrew, but it was bigger. I really didn’t think we were going to make it,” she said. “It was just awful.”

As the storm neared, Alvarez was forced to abandon her trailer to seek higher ground at her friend’s beach house a half mile down the street.

“During the hurricane, I went to the house of a friend of mine. I went to a big room that was built on four pillars made of concrete. ... At one point, the door flew off and open, and at the same time, across the room, the window and shutter, it must have been the force of the wind, it just flew out,” she said.

“Her brother, who closed the door right away, put a chair under the door knob, and put some coolers there. Then she went in, and pushed the chairs against us (to provide pressure on the door for protection). Then, he went in and grabbed a piece of wood and a small little picnic table and drilled it into the window to shut the open window. He had all of that equipment with him.”

However, the sheer strength of the storm was terrifying for Alvarez and the others, especially as the Gulf of Mexico began to reclaim the island.

“During the storm, the shutters had small little holes that we could see through, and we could see the water coming up and up,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez estimated that storm surge water heights reached 6 to 7 feet.

“My car was parked in front of the garage, and the water came up to the top of the windows. Her brother said, ‘You know what, I’m sorry, but your car is not going to work, because it’s full of salt water. So, the storm went all night long, and it was just awful.”

The aftermath was worse.

“The next day was terrible. We got in a pickup truck just to look around, and there were boats in the middle of the road, cables, electric poles, trees, everything,” she said. “It was a war zone.”

After the storm, Alvarez plotted her escape from the island. On Sept. 30, a small truck arrived at Pine Island, which provided wi-fi internet access.

“I went there so I could get a hold of my family around noon. I put wi-fi on my phone around noon, and then we were told there were going to be two ways on Friday afternoon to leave the island, either at 2 p.m. by helicopter or 4 p.m. by boat.

Alvarez evacuated by helicopter and was then transported by car to Miami, a process that eventually led her back to the Key Largo community.

“I waited until my ex-son-in-law and brother-in-law picked me up. From that point, I went with my ex-brother-in-law to Miami, and my daughter came and picked me up on Saturday morning (Oct. 1) to bring me here,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez, who lived in Key Largo for 15 years, said that while Hurricane Andrew caused extreme devastation to the South Dade area while she was living in the island chain’s northernmost community in 1992, Ian, by her estimation, was far worse.

The storm delivered for an especially damaging strike to Pine Island, a narrow barrier island 20 miles west of the Fort Myers.

“I’ve been there for 17 years and never seen that surge. I’ve talked with people who have been there for 30 years, and they’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

For now, Alvarez is residing on Henry Morgan Drive under the care of Dan Redding, who’s lived in Key Largo for more than 30 years.

“We brought Claudine over here to stay with us in our little house to try and get her life back together,” he said. “She lost everything, her trailer, her car, all of her paperwork and clothes. You name it, she lost it. Redoing all of this, keeping the scammers away from her, it’s a full-time job. So, it’s a mess, and we’re just trying to get Claudine with everything back together. We’ve got to get her a new car, new clothes and get her life back. She’s 81 years old, and it’s not easy, but we’re here for her. It’s family, and we’re helping her out.

Now, Alvarez has found hope in her other island home.

