Industrial park gets another delay

A proposal to move Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base was granted a fourth deferral from the Miami-Dade County Commission in October.

With this, the plan is not dead, but is now scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as a motion was approved to withdraw the item as the developer continues to struggle to offer a plan that will garner the supermajority vote required to build in farmland inside the county coastal hazard flood zone.

After county commissioners motioned to move the item, Seat 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime told the applicant, “I think it’s a win-win for your item. I think it’s a major policy change. The reason why I am saying this is that we need to take it one day at a time.”

Chairman and District 12 Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who has championed the project that would break ground within boundary lines of District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, said he planned to sit down with environmentalists opposed to the project after the meeting to further discuss the item.

“Higgins said it best, a lot of people have a lot of needs, and Garcia and others said, this is a policy-changing item. I’m going to bring it back and see if we can (move forward) something acceptable,” Diaz said.

Opponents of the plan point to the site’s longtime use as farmland, its proximity to Biscayne Bay and protected wetlands, and its designation as a low-lying coastal hazard zone as reasons for not approving the development outside the Urban Development Boundary.

Higgins, who opposes the project even though it would be in her district, chided the developer for seeking an expedited application last fall and then continuing to seek delays for a year to come up with a plan that might be approved, while failing, she contends, to meet the first requirement of approval to move the boundary, which is “need.”

Last Tuesday’s deferral is part of a long and complicated process for developers for the planned development known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District, with originally-scripted blueprints planned to entail a 793-acre complex that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the area primarily via the industries of warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing services just south of the Florida Turnpike.

That plan was voted down, so the developer, Aligned Real Estate Holdings, asked for a deferral in order to return with a smaller version of plans in September, this time with only 47.9% of the original acreage and 4,372 less job positions, the figure only accounting for 62% of the original total.

Still, though, with a two-thirds supermajority vote needed from a board that includes 13 county commissioner seats, a 7-5 vote wasn’t enough to garner approval.

District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez was absent at the time of the vote due to a suspension handed down to him from Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the measure needing eight “yes” votes of support to pass.

The developer then proposed another delay in order to bring a further scaled down plan to the October meeting, but instead requested another deferral at that meeting.

