ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Industrial park gets another delay

By By LEE WARDLAW Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

A proposal to move Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base was granted a fourth deferral from the Miami-Dade County Commission in October.

With this, the plan is not dead, but is now scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as a motion was approved to withdraw the item as the developer continues to struggle to offer a plan that will garner the supermajority vote required to build in farmland inside the county coastal hazard flood zone.

After county commissioners motioned to move the item, Seat 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime told the applicant, “I think it’s a win-win for your item. I think it’s a major policy change. The reason why I am saying this is that we need to take it one day at a time.”

Chairman and District 12 Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who has championed the project that would break ground within boundary lines of District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, said he planned to sit down with environmentalists opposed to the project after the meeting to further discuss the item.

“Higgins said it best, a lot of people have a lot of needs, and Garcia and others said, this is a policy-changing item. I’m going to bring it back and see if we can (move forward) something acceptable,” Diaz said.

Opponents of the plan point to the site’s longtime use as farmland, its proximity to Biscayne Bay and protected wetlands, and its designation as a low-lying coastal hazard zone as reasons for not approving the development outside the Urban Development Boundary.

Higgins, who opposes the project even though it would be in her district, chided the developer for seeking an expedited application last fall and then continuing to seek delays for a year to come up with a plan that might be approved, while failing, she contends, to meet the first requirement of approval to move the boundary, which is “need.”

Last Tuesday’s deferral is part of a long and complicated process for developers for the planned development known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District, with originally-scripted blueprints planned to entail a 793-acre complex that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the area primarily via the industries of warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing services just south of the Florida Turnpike.

That plan was voted down, so the developer, Aligned Real Estate Holdings, asked for a deferral in order to return with a smaller version of plans in September, this time with only 47.9% of the original acreage and 4,372 less job positions, the figure only accounting for 62% of the original total.

Still, though, with a two-thirds supermajority vote needed from a board that includes 13 county commissioner seats, a 7-5 vote wasn’t enough to garner approval.

District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez was absent at the time of the vote due to a suspension handed down to him from Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the measure needing eight “yes” votes of support to pass.

The developer then proposed another delay in order to bring a further scaled down plan to the October meeting, but instead requested another deferral at that meeting.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridianpress.com

Levin Cava Slams Development Decision

The Board of County Commissioners has voted to move the urban development boundary, which has angered lawmakers across South Florida. In response to the decision, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levin Cava released a statement, warning of the dangers that the development decision will yield. The voting process has faced...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed

As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after portions of the 15-unit building near Palm Avenue and 23rd Street collapsed. No injuries were reported.
HIALEAH, FL
NewPelican

Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double

Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay

The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade County announces new stop for Metromover

MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future. Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach. The...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations

BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections. Key Voter Information. Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot. Deadline to register to vote is October 11. Deadline to request vote by mail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bombardier inaugurates its largest service center in North America

On October 31, federal and local officials joined Bombardier to inaugurate the company’s new Miami-Opa Locka Service Center at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport (OPF). At full capacity, the new service center plans to add close to 300 aerospace jobs in the community, including more than 225 highly skilled technicians.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say

MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy