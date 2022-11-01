Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Consuelos Tried (& Failed) to Help Her Mom Meditate: ‘It Was Funny to Watch’
On a recent episode of Gabby Bernstein’s Dear Gabby podcast, Kelly Ripa shared that her husband, Mark Consuelos, tried to teach her mother Esther how to meditate (for the first time ever) and it was certainly an experience. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said her hubby uses...
Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live With Regis And Kelly' If She Knew About Behind-The-Scenes Dynamics
Ripa’s reflections! TV maven Kelly Ripa got candid this week about her decades-spanning career, revealing that her time on television may have looked very different in hindsight. During a recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the star shared that she would have thought twice about joining her eponymous aughts morning program, Live with Regis and Kelly, if she had known about the behind-the-scenes tension that would ensue with her beloved cohost, the late Regis Philbin."When you're a new person joining a well-established show and a well-oiled machine, and if you read the book, you know this,”...
Kelly Ripa warns ‘revenge’ on co-host Ryan Seacrest after he sabotages her during Live segment
LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa has warned her co-host Ryan Seacrest that she will get revenge on him. He sprayed whipped cream all over her face during a cooking segment on Wednesday's show. Kelly and Ryan were joined by a chef who was teaching them to make...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
The View’s Joy Behar rolls eyes at producer after he scolds her over ‘inappropriate’ comment forcing them to go to break
JOY Behar has scoffed at a show producer after he scolded her for making harsh comments and for failing to go to a commercial break. The View star recently returned from a long hiatus as she celebrated her 80th birthday. During Thursday morning's episode, both Joy and Whoopi, 66, had...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Kelly Ripa ‘slaps’ Live co-host Ryan Seacrest in jaw-dropping sketch during epic Halloween show
LIVE host Kelly Ripa has dropped jaws after slapping her co-host Ryan Seacrest in a wild sketch. Kelly tried to wake Ryan up from his "trance" so they could start their Halloween show. On Monday's show, Kelly led a sketch where she and the crew members couldn't find Ryan. The...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Newly divorced Gisele Bündchen is ready to move into her recently bought Miami property
Gisele Bündchen is ready to start from scratch after finalizing her divorce from American football superstar Tom Brady . The Brazilian top model, known for being one of Victoria’s Secret angels, purchased the property in February 2022. Her investment leads to speculation to believe that she knew she...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
Popculture
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson and More TV Hosts Reveal Their Must-See Halloween Costumes
Watch: Daytime TV's Biggest Hosts Transform for Halloween 2022. It's no trick, these Halloween outfits are such a treat!. Every year, TV hosts pull out all the stops to celebrate spooky season with elaborate costumes. And the 2022 looks were just as spectacular as you'd expect. The Today show crew...
Outsider.com
