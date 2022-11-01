Shaler Township celebrates Halloween with safety in mind 02:11

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Shaler Township celebrated Halloween with safety in mind.

Trick-or-treaters took candy and caution on Monday. It wasn't just fun, but it was also a safety lesson.

"Stay away from cars when they come near you," one trick-or-treater said.

That starts with a conversation.

"We always say in parking lots and in the road, watch for cars," one mother said.

Sometimes that conversation happens at home. Or sometimes in other places.

"My mom and dad didn't tell me anything about being safe, but I did hear a lot about it at school," another trick-or-treater said.

Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for kids. From 2006 to 2020, 52 children were hit and killed by cars on Halloween nationwide, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

So, on Monday, not only were parents paying attention, the police were too.

"If you are driving through the neighborhoods irresponsible, we will stop you and cite you," Shaler Township Sergeant John McBurney said.