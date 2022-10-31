Read full article on original website
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
This rooftop bar gives you a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline
When it comes down to it, we're all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.
Lake Views and More on Lake Whitney
We warned you last week that Tarrant County Tuesday is a sucker for lake homes. We told you all the benefits — location, proximity, no salty feelings, no sharks, no jellyfish, no six hours driving and listening to Disney movies on a streaming loop — and here we are, the second week in a row touring an amazing lake home.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
An Oak Lawn Favorite Shutters After a Year, Partenope Expands, and BBQ Comes to Katy Trail
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Crowd gathers for another H-E-B store to open in North Texas – this time in Plano
PLANO, Texas - It's still a little hard to believe a grocery store chain has super fans. But that's exactly who showed up Wednesday morning for the grand opening of the H-E-B's latest store in North Texas. The new store is in Plano, near Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Jasper’s announced as next River Walk restaurant
The next brand new restaurant at the Flower Mound River Walk was officially announced on Tuesday. Chef Greg Retz recently formed a new management company, River Walk F&B, and acquired the existing three restaurants on the River Walk’s restaurant row: Primo’s, SCOUT and Sfereco. Those restaurants will be rebranded with new concepts and menus over the next few months, closing for as little time as possible during the transitions. Retz discussed the changes in an interview last week, and Tuesday’s news release expounded on the changes and included one new announcement.
Keyway Announces Acquisition of Lakeside Multifamily Property in Dallas
Keyway, the technology platform that simplifies commercial real estate transactions, announced the closing of its first multifamily acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 157-unit Lakeside on Spring Valley apartment community in Richardson. The complex has 15 buildings with one- and two-bedroom residences, with an average unit size of about...
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
University Park-Raised Designer Talks Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Cathey received inspiration from homes, supportive community while growing up. Ashley Cathey’s University Park upbringing sparked her interest in design from a young age. She describes it as an “easy place to think you can realize your dreams” due to the supportive community and creative inspiration from beautiful homes and interiors across the city.
Approved by Oprah: Here's the North Texas company that made her annual 'Favorite Things' list
GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list. The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2....
Eerie photos show fog completely covering downtown Dallas
DALLAS — When you stepped outside Wednesday morning, it was likely the first thing you saw. Because there wasn't much else to see. Fog enveloped North Texas on Wednesday morning, and it might have led to a few eerie views on the morning commute. That included the below pictures...
Watermere At Southlake
Watermere at Southlake has been offering independent living for residents 55 and older since 2008. Fully built out inside a gated community, Watermere has all of the benefits of home ownership without all of the maintenance that comes with it. With social hours, games, on-site concierge service and day trips to museums and other fun attractions, Watermere was designed to help residents keep living the fulfilling life they’ve always wanted to. Watermere takes care of the little things so you have more time to enjoy the big things in life that you value most.
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
Cake4One opens in Flower Mound
A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday. Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.
H-E-B in Plano opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.
PLANO, Texas - H-E-B continues to expand its grocery store empire into North Texas on Wednesday when they open a new store in Plano. The newest H-E-B on 6001 Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway will open its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. "There's been great buzz, we have...
This North Texas restaurant is your go-to spot for some great game-day food
Game days for your favorite team are exciting. But prepping to host your squad on game day brings a world of emotions.
