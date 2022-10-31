Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
DOTD presentation on LA 119 repair near Magnolia
The following slideshow shows alternatives to repair or replace a section of LA 119 near Magnolia Plantation and was presented to residents of southern Natchitoches Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Oct. 27.
theforumnews.com
Debra Roberson Interview
Artist incorporates the impact of slavery in her works. Debra Roberson’s exhibition, “Cane River Chronicles: Unveiled,” at Artspace prompts viewers to consider our role in helping each other thrive. Wilkerson and Roberson discuss her photography practice and the inspirations for her exhibition that explores darkness, despair and desire.
Natchitoches Times
JOHNNIE RAY YOUNG
Johnnie was born to Margaret Conday and Sye Young Jan. 8, 1953 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 69. He was raised in Melrose. Funeral services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery. Resolution/Remarks will be given at the Repast after burial.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2022 Christmas Festival Poster unveiled
The new poster for this year’s Christmas Festival was revealed recently in Historic Natchitoches. Artist Brigitte Bechtel, of Shreveport, was house sitting for her parents (Dr. Terry Bechtel, Mrs. Deborah Bechtel) in Natchitoches when she stumbled upon a news article about the Christmas Festival Poster contest. Brigitte spent some...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Regional Airport manager receives prestigious award
Larry Cooper, Manager of Natchitoches Regional Airport was presented the prestigious Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates (LAMA) President’s Award. The award is given each year as the association’s highest honor to that individual who has made outstanding contributions to the enhancement and safety of the state’s aviation system. The award was presented at the recent LAMA conference on October 25 in Lafayette.
Guilty verdict announced in October 2004 homicide of Courtney Coco in Alexandria, Louisiana
It has been more than 18 years since 19-year-old Courtney Coco was found murdered inside an abandoned building near Winnie, Texas – about 200 miles away from her Alexandria, Louisiana home – on October 4, 2004. An autopsy conducted the next day could not determine Courtney’s cause of...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: Hunting Property at NPSB
Notice is hereby given that the Natchitoches Parish School Board will receive Bids/Proposals until December 1, 2022 2:00 p.m. and will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time in the School Board’s Central Office, 310 Royal Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana, 71457-5709, for:. Please find bid-related documents at WWW.CENTRALBIDDING.COM...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
theadvocate.com
John Bel Edwards to request probe of youth jail plagued by suicides, alleged abuse by guards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
kalb.com
Hansel Enmanuel’s early struggles have helped make him the star we see today
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - NSU’s Hansel Enmanuel was born to be a star but had some early problems along the way. He was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up watching his dad play basketball, which pushed him to be on the court. But, basketball did not solve...
kalb.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
cenlanow.com
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker on a lift station project was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause...
kalb.com
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
kalb.com
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval. The video that is being...
