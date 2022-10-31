ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

theforumnews.com

Debra Roberson Interview

Artist incorporates the impact of slavery in her works. Debra Roberson’s exhibition, “Cane River Chronicles: Unveiled,” at Artspace prompts viewers to consider our role in helping each other thrive. Wilkerson and Roberson discuss her photography practice and the inspirations for her exhibition that explores darkness, despair and desire.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

JOHNNIE RAY YOUNG

Johnnie was born to Margaret Conday and Sye Young Jan. 8, 1953 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 69. He was raised in Melrose. Funeral services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery. Resolution/Remarks will be given at the Repast after burial.
MELROSE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

2022 Christmas Festival Poster unveiled

The new poster for this year’s Christmas Festival was revealed recently in Historic Natchitoches. Artist Brigitte Bechtel, of Shreveport, was house sitting for her parents (Dr. Terry Bechtel, Mrs. Deborah Bechtel) in Natchitoches when she stumbled upon a news article about the Christmas Festival Poster contest. Brigitte spent some...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Regional Airport manager receives prestigious award

Larry Cooper, Manager of Natchitoches Regional Airport was presented the prestigious Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates (LAMA) President’s Award. The award is given each year as the association’s highest honor to that individual who has made outstanding contributions to the enhancement and safety of the state’s aviation system. The award was presented at the recent LAMA conference on October 25 in Lafayette.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: Hunting Property at NPSB

Notice is hereby given that the Natchitoches Parish School Board will receive Bids/Proposals until December 1, 2022 2:00 p.m. and will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time in the School Board’s Central Office, 310 Royal Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana, 71457-5709, for:. Please find bid-related documents at WWW.CENTRALBIDDING.COM...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident

A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker on a lift station project was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause...
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

