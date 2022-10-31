ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO