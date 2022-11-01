ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Halloween feels ‘extra special’ for Cape Coral families after Hurricane Ian

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H47lx_0itt5RmQ00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The streets were packed in Cape Coral with families trick or treating, many say it was a way for them to get their minds off of rebuilding.

Kids flooded the streets and sidewalks, full of excitement as their bags were filled with candy.

Some parents tell me this Halloween is extra special. It serves as a good distraction since the hurricane.

“Very important, I think we need it after everything we’ve been through, especially after the hurricanes, and COVID,” Randy Yousef said.

A house many recognize on Halloween, was even more decorated this year.

“As you walk through things light up,” Erin Barletta said.

There are more than $6,000 worth of decorations here, Erin and her husband set it all up in just four days.

“All the kids always ask, are you guys doing it this year, we figured if kids needed it, it would definitely be this year,” she said, referring to the hurricane.

This is the 19th year Erin’s family got into the festive spirit.

“Because of the debris from the hurricane we didn’t think that we’d be able to do it for the kids,” but luckily, she said the debris was cleared out of the way just in time on their street.

Although there is still debris and safety concerns on other nearby roads.

Which did not seem to be a concern for the kids NBC2 talked to.

“A lot of candy, chocolate, a lot of friends,” kids said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral

A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
CAPE CORAL, FL
95.5 FM WIFC

School supplies shipped to hurricane zone

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – After Hurricane Ian destroyed the school where DC Everest grad Hannah Mack teaches in Florida, her hometown stepped up. “Seeing our safe space, our second home destroyed, it hurt, it was very painful,” Mack said. She’s a first grade teacher at Hector A Cafferata Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Wonder Gardens ‘Camp Wonder’ winter camp sessions announced

The Wonder Gardens has openings for students ages 6 to 12 years in weekly Winter Camp Wonder day camp sessions offering fun and creative outdoor activities. “We invite local and visiting children to celebrate our resident animals and plants as they explore cultural and artistic connections and tap into their creative sides,” said Education and Volunteer Manager Katie Grimes. “Activities include inquiry-based tours, games, science, art and free time.”
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Handbag Happy Hour Nov. 15 at Nevermind Awesome Bar

Handbag Happy Hour returns with a collection party set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Cape Coral. New and gently loved handbags and men’s accessories can be brought to the collection party at Nevermind Awesome Bar, 927 Cape Coral Parkway. The collection party begins at 5:17 p.m. and includes appetizers and beverages.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
WINKNEWS.com

Changes to celebrating the holidays in Naples

Getting ready for the holidays despite Hurricane Ian’s damage, Naples is beginning to decorate for Christmas. The city plans to hold the usual festivities, including tree lighting, a Christmas walk, and a parade. One big thing many people look forward to is the fireworks show at the Naples Pier....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Halloween festivities and events in SWFL

Monday night, kids dressed up and go out trick or treating. Despite Hurricane Ian leaving behind damage and debris, the Pelican Boulevard area is prepared for hundreds or maybe thousands of kids to come by. Adults are also getting excited about the Monday night events in Cape Coral. Rob Smith...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics remain very active for November

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rethinking everyday life after Hurricane Ian

I told myself it would be better than I imagined. The drive from Atlanta took 14 hours, the last six of them between Tampa and Fort Myers. That’s a long time to worry. A long time to hope. I’d heard from a friend who weathered the storm in my neighborhood that there’d been flooding, but I didn’t understand the extent of it. I told myself that a lot of my little cottage could be saved. Not the rugs, of course. Not the couch. Not the mattresses. But most of my furniture, surely. And definitely the pieces that were precious to me.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Boating community home at Palmetto Point

This sprawling custom home located at 4826 Conover Court in Fort Myers sits in the highly sought after boating community of Palmetto Point. The home had no damage from Hurricane Ian. Featuring 3,924 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths, this is one of the largest off-water homes in the community.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Thousands turn out for city’s first Trunk-or-Treat

A spooky and family-friendly Halloween bash saw thousands turn up at Cape Coral City Hall Friday night. The city’s inaugural Trunk-or-Treat and movie event was a Monster Mash of a hit with residents, as city officially said up to 10,000 trick-or-treaters came out to score candy and catch a classic holiday flick.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian

A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
AccuWeather

How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian

A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
Road & Track

What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian

Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
NAPLES, FL
wild941.com

Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach

Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy