Halloween feels ‘extra special’ for Cape Coral families after Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The streets were packed in Cape Coral with families trick or treating, many say it was a way for them to get their minds off of rebuilding.

Kids flooded the streets and sidewalks, full of excitement as their bags were filled with candy.

Some parents tell me this Halloween is extra special. It serves as a good distraction since the hurricane.

“Very important, I think we need it after everything we’ve been through, especially after the hurricanes, and COVID,” Randy Yousef said.

A house many recognize on Halloween, was even more decorated this year.

“As you walk through things light up,” Erin Barletta said.

There are more than $6,000 worth of decorations here, Erin and her husband set it all up in just four days.

“All the kids always ask, are you guys doing it this year, we figured if kids needed it, it would definitely be this year,” she said, referring to the hurricane.

This is the 19th year Erin’s family got into the festive spirit.

“Because of the debris from the hurricane we didn’t think that we’d be able to do it for the kids,” but luckily, she said the debris was cleared out of the way just in time on their street.

Although there is still debris and safety concerns on other nearby roads.

Which did not seem to be a concern for the kids NBC2 talked to.

“A lot of candy, chocolate, a lot of friends,” kids said.