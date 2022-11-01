ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her

By Alexa Skonieski
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lorna Greenway is retracing her steps after she spent nearly 16 hours lost in Albuquerque’s foothills last week. She moved to Albuquerque six weeks ago. She’s living the dream, exploring a new trail every day. It’s an activity she’s loved doing for 40 years.

“It’s new territory, it’s a new challenge,” Greenway said. But last Tuesday was a hike she’ll never forget. She started at the bottom of the Indian School Trailhead around noon but didn’t get off the hill till 4:30 the next morning, with some help. During her hike, she got very lost. As the sun started to set, she called her husband with her last bit of phone battery asking for help.”I waited and I waited, and I started getting really cold,” recalls Greenway.

Eventually, she saw a drone flying in the darkness and shortly after that, the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council. “I kept calling and kept calling and eventually, they got close enough to say, ‘Lorna is that you?’ and I said ‘yes.'”

After hours, the rescue squad was able to get her down safely. Today, she says words can’t describe how grateful she is for the volunteers of Albuquerque Mountain Rescue who helped get her to safety before hypothermia kicked in. “I’m extremely thankful for those guys,” Greenway says.

She says this isn’t going to stop her from tackling the foothills again but next time, she’ll do it differently and be more prepared. “I have heard stories about other people being rescued, I thought ‘eh, it will never happen to me because I’m too careful and..it happened,” Greenway says.

Albuquerque Mountain Rescue wants to remind hikers to be extra careful, especially during this time of year. Greenway has posted about her experience on Facebook and is encouraging people to donate to the rescue group that saved her.

