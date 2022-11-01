ECS Football not done yet with impressive season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Southwest Florida there are over 40 local high school teams to cover and out of all of those, there is only one undefeated team left standing, Evangelical Christian School.

The Sentinels are a perfect 7-0 with one game to go this season, but they know there is still much more on the table to accomplish this year.

The 2022 season brought on a new age for ECS with a new coach in Mack Mitchell and a group hungry to change the narrative.

“This year it is definitely coming to light of the efforts in the off-season and yeah they are putting on a pretty good show right now,” Coach Mitchell said.

You can say that again — over the previous two seasons, ECS had won a combined six games. This season they already have seven wins, are the last undefeated team in the area, and are fresh off their first district title since 2011.

“We haven’t done that in 10 years and for us to achieve that goal, I think it just gives us a ton of momentum to strive for more,” Coach Mitchell said.

Some of that built-up momentum started after having to step off the field due to Hurricane Ian.

“We had the opportunity to come back I think they really wanted to show people that you know you should take us seriously and I need a good job of making that statement,” Coach Mitchell said.

They’ve done exactly that, winning their three games by a combined score of 117 — 37 to stay unbeaten.

“Honestly means a lot to me. I never had an undefeated season in my high school career,” senior defensive and offensive lineman Jeremiah Edmond said.

But the best quality of this team could be their desire for more.

“I know all these boys are all family with me so we are ready to go and finish the season off,” Edmond said.

Because the pursuit of perfection is all the motivation they need as the calendar flips to November.

“It is awesome of course, but I think it is more motivation for our team just to keep on winning and staying undefeated,” junior running back LJ Blackwell said.

The Sentinels can clinch an undefeated regular season on the road Friday against the Community School of Naples.