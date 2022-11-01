ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

ECS Football not done yet with impressive season

By Derek Kopp
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XO2G_0itt57SN00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Southwest Florida there are over 40 local high school teams to cover and out of all of those, there is only one undefeated team left standing, Evangelical Christian School.

The Sentinels are a perfect 7-0 with one game to go this season, but they know there is still much more on the table to accomplish this year.

The 2022 season brought on a new age for ECS with a new coach in Mack Mitchell and a group hungry to change the narrative.

“This year it is definitely coming to light of the efforts in the off-season and yeah they are putting on a pretty good show right now,” Coach Mitchell said.

You can say that again — over the previous two seasons, ECS had won a combined six games. This season they already have seven wins, are the last undefeated team in the area, and are fresh off their first district title since 2011.

“We haven’t done that in 10 years and for us to achieve that goal, I think it just gives us a ton of momentum to strive for more,” Coach Mitchell said.

Some of that built-up momentum started after having to step off the field due to Hurricane Ian.

“We had the opportunity to come back I think they really wanted to show people that you know you should take us seriously and I need a good job of making that statement,” Coach Mitchell said.

They’ve done exactly that, winning their three games by a combined score of 117 — 37 to stay unbeaten.

“Honestly means a lot to me. I never had an undefeated season in my high school career,” senior defensive and offensive lineman Jeremiah Edmond said.

But the best quality of this team could be their desire for more.

“I know all these boys are all family with me so we are ready to go and finish the season off,” Edmond said.

Because the pursuit of perfection is all the motivation they need as the calendar flips to November.

“It is awesome of course, but I think it is more motivation for our team just to keep on winning and staying undefeated,” junior running back LJ Blackwell said.

The Sentinels can clinch an undefeated regular season on the road Friday against the Community School of Naples.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Naples, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Naples. The Immokalee High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers

LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian

A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
The Associated Press

STOCK Residences Unveils the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- STOCK Residences, the luxury condominium division of STOCK Development -- the nationally recognized, award-winning Naples, Fla.-based developer -- today announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005934/en/ Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples (Photo: Business Wire)
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FPL mistakenly bills customer nearly $13K during Ian outage

The struggles for electricity and getting power restored have been very real for many people. One family didn’t have power for almost three weeks but got a bill for thousands. For 20 days, Hurricane Ian kept the lights off at Suzette Shafer’s south Fort Myers condo. She got...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M

An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Luigi’s opens at Miromar Outlets

Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta has opened at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Owner Tony Longobardo and his father, Luigi, offer award-winning pizza as well as homemade lasagna, stuffed pies, baked subs, pasta options, appetizers, salads and desserts. Many of the recipes go back generations. Luigi’s first restaurant, established in Naples, Italy, 38 years ago, is still open.
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy