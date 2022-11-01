ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Flat tires from debris could require more than 2 hours of service

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J74UL_0itt4ykU00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the most requested services lately is removing nails and other sharp objects stuck in tires.

Auto shops are swamped, it could take hours to fix the problem that happened in a second.

“I pulled over and sure enough the back tire was flat,” said Ron Hess.

A blade was caught in Hess’s tire.

Most times a tire can be patched up, depending on where the object is caught, it might need to get replaced.

Carlos Mangual owns Tuffy Tire and Auto Service Centers. He said if the object is more than an inch from the edge of a tire, it has to be replaced.

Unfortunately for Hess, this was the case and he needs a new tire.

“They told me that they were busy all day yesterday and I couldn’t get in until this evening,” said Hess.

One that could cost hundreds of dollars…

“I had to take my wife’s car today and she had to get a ride to work,” said Hess.

He had an hour to wait today.

That is less than the two hour average wait time these days.

To get the quickest service it’s best to schedule an appointment and prepare for at least a two hour wait.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man caught on camera wearing a camo tarp, holding a rifle in Naples

A man was arrested after he was caught on camera wearing a camouflage tarp and holding a rifle while walking around the parking lot of a Jaguar dealership on US-41 Naples. Police say the man in those images is Micah Bennett, 26, who is facing charges related to that incident.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County begins canal clean-up process

Charlotte County has begun a long process to clean some of the canals and other waterways after Hurricane Ian. Crews started work at the Hayward Canal on Tuesday. They don’t know what’s in the water, it can be anything from signs to boats. Those crews will go through the canals foot by foot to figure it out and clean up the water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral

A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian rebuild causing building supply shortage

People are working around the clock to rebuild the things lost during Hurricane Ian. One of the main things people are waiting for is supplies. Items like drywall and adhesive products are hard to find. Hurricane Ian did not discriminate. It wiped out homes big and small. Now, the people...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fiery FedEx truck crash at Fort Myers intersection

A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a FedEx truck turned into a fire at the intersection of Central Avenue and Stella Street in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, multiple units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx truck on its...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FPL mistakenly bills customer nearly $13K during Ian outage

The struggles for electricity and getting power restored have been very real for many people. One family didn’t have power for almost three weeks but got a bill for thousands. For 20 days, Hurricane Ian kept the lights off at Suzette Shafer’s south Fort Myers condo. She got...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian

A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Road & Track

What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian

Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M

An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers

LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Caloosahatchee Bridge reopens after emergency repairs

The Caloosahatchee Bridge has now been reopened after emergency repairs to the roadway. The bridge was closed for about 24 hours to replace fill material to the approach slab where a minor washout had occurred. Officials previously said the bridge closure could last between three to seven days. EARLIER. All...
FORT MYERS, FL
Building Design & Construction

Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian

Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy